Financial gifts to consider for your Valentine

Valentine’s Day is to celebrate with your loved one. Be it by traveling, eating out, giving expensive gifts etc. While choosing gifts, young couples generally choose one that gives instant gratification to make the partner happy.

However, it’s better to choose a gift that would give your valentine long-term benefits – like a financial gift.

“Gifting an international trip, a costly perfume, or a dress may look appealing but gives only short term satisfaction. In these times of uncertainty, where there is a chance of high risk situations, it is better to give financial gifts that can help secure one’s future,” said Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart.

Singhania suggests some investment options that couples may consider:

Blue-chip Stocks

Investing in shares of a company gives an investor a fractional ownership right in that company. If invested in the stocks of a good company, the value of the shares not only grows with the growth of the company, but also give the investor regular return through periodical dividend payouts.

So, a young couple may consider gifting shares of a blue-chip company, which would reap bright results over time.

SIP

One of the ways to reduce the risks associated with equity investments is diversification. With its diversified portfolio, a mutual fund (MF) scheme provides readymade diversification to an investor and that too managed dynamically by professional fund managers.

By investing regularly through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in MF schemes, even the market risks may be lowered as investments are made in both high and low markets, averaging the risks.

So, as a way of securing one’s future, a couple can start an SIP in an equity-oriented MF scheme for long term benefits.

Gold

Gold is known as a safe haven for investors, as the value of the precious metal increases during economic turmoils resulting in decline in values of equities and other similar instruments.

So, gold provides a hedge against economic downturns and it’s an good option for a couple to put some money in gold ETFs (exchange traded funds).

Insurance

By transferring insurable risks to an insurance company, an insured person gets monetary support on the happening of an unwanted incident resulting in financial loss or loss of future income.

So, to give protection to your partner, it’s a good choice to give insurance to your valentine.

NPS

Opening an account under the National Pension System is also a good option that you may take on this Valentine’s Day to accumulate a decent retirement corpus and to get a regular income post retirement. Investments in NPS not just gives you tax benefits while you are still earning, but also a fixed monthly income when you hang up your boots.

“All of these options are good investment choices to meet medium- to long-term goals,” said Singhania.

“In this way, Valentine’s Day can now witness a significant shift while considering gifts that are long lasting and meaningful for your loved ones,” he added.