Financial dependence is history among the country’s women business leaders – Check what this report says

Financial dependence is history among the country’s women business leaders with a report saying that 56.67 per cent of them plan their financial matters independent of other family members. About 38.71 per cent took all financial decisions jointly with spouse/father/partners, and only 6.45 per cent contributed towards family earnings and allowed their money to be managed by the spouse/father/partner, the report named ‘Success Strategies of Women Leaders’ released at the third WomeNation Summit organised by CIIIndian Women Network said.

The report, which covers responses from established and successful women leaders, aged 50 and above, said that most women leaders give a great deal of importance to networking. While the most preferred modes of networking were participation in professional bodies and networking events (34.17 per cent) and establishing collaborative relationships at work (33.79 per cent), respondents have a rating of 7.79 out of a maximum of 10 on importance of networking.

In keeping with global trends, 42.86 per cent of women leaders surveyed had taken a career break, 33.33 per cent for maternity and 25 per cent for childcare, followed by 16.67 per cent for spouse relocation and the same number for sabbatical. Re-entry was largely for coming back to full-time jobs (69.23 per cent) and 23.08 per cent looks for flexi-time, women friendly jobs, it said. Only 7.69 per cent started their own business so they could be in charge of their time allocation, according to the report.