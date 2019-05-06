Finalising travel plans? HDFC cardholders may avail up to Rs 5,000 discount on both flight, hotel bookings

By: |
Updated: May 6, 2019 5:46:05 PM

HDFC Bank has tied up with leading travel aggregators to provide attractive discounts on flight and hotel bookings done by using credit card and EMI options for both domestic and international sectors.

HDFC Bank, HDFC credit card, EMI option, disount on flight booking, discount on hotel booking, domestic flights, international flights, domestic hotels, international hotels, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Yatra, CleartripIf you are a customer of HDFC Bank and planning to take your family for a long tour on this summer vacation, there is a good news for you.

If you are a customer of HDFC Bank and planning to take your family for a long tour on this summer vacation, there is a good news for you. The leading private sector bank has tied up with renowned travel aggregators like MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Yatra and Cleartrip to provide attractive discounts on flight and hotel bookings done by using HDFC credit card and EMI options for both domestic and international sectors.

The discounts differ from sector to sector and aggregator to aggregator and the maximum amount of discount offered by HDFC Bank to its credit cardholders is Rs 5,000 on international flight bookings through MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and Yatra on booking value above Rs 50,000, while the maximum discount of Rs 5,000 on international hotel booking will be available on the sites of MakeMyTrip and Goibibo on a booking value above Rs 30,000.

While there will be no discount on international hotel bookings made through the site of Yatra, there will be flat Rs 1,500 off on international flight bookings on the sites of Cleartrip on a booking value of Rs 20,000 or more. However, HDFC cardholders will get flat 2,500 off on international flight bookings make through MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and Yatra on booking value between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000.

The cardholders may also avail flat Rs 3,000 off on international hotel booking between Rs 20,001 and Rs 30,000 on the sites of MakeMyTrip and Goibibo, while the discount will be Rs 1,500 on the booking amount between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. The discounts available on Cleartrip will be Rs 500 on booking amount between Rs 4,000 and Rs 9,999 and flat Rs 1,000 off on booking amount of above Rs 10,000.

On the domestic front, the maximum discount will be Rs 1,800 on hotel booking above Rs 6,000 on MakeMyTrip, while the same booking on Goibibo will avail the cardholder flat Rs 1,500 off. Similarly, HDFC cardholders may avail discounts of Rs 1,350 and Rs 900 on hotel bookings through MakeMyTrip on booking values from Rs 4,501 to Rs 6,000 and from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500, respectively, while the discounts on the same booking value on Goibibo will be Rs 1,125 and Rs 750, respectively.

While there will be a flat Rs 750 off on hotel bookings of any amount above Rs 3,000 through Yatra, HDFC cardholders will get flat Rs 1,000 off on the booking amount of above Rs 10,000 on Cleartrip and Rs 500 off on hotel bookings between Rs 4,000 and Rs 9,999 through the site.

On domestic flight bookings, HDFC cardholders will get a flat Rs 1,000 off on the booking amount of above Rs 8,000 through MakeMyTrip and Goibibo, while the same discount will be available on the booking amount of Rs 10,000 on Cleartrip and above Rs 10,000 on Yatra. Similarly, cardholders may avail flat Rs 500 off on domestic flight bookings on a booking amount of Rs 4,000 – Rs 8,000 on MakeMyTrip and Goibibo, on a booking amount of Rs 4,000 – Rs 9,999 on Cleatrip and on a booking amount of Rs 4,000 – Rs 10,000 on Yatra.

The offer period is different for different aggregators as well as for domestic and international bookings for flights and hotels. Refer HDFC Bank website through the link hdfcbank.com/htdocs/common/TravelOffers/index.html to see validity periods, terms & conditions and coupon codes to avail the discounts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Finalising travel plans? HDFC cardholders may avail up to Rs 5,000 discount on both flight, hotel bookings
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition