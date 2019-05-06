Finalising travel plans? HDFC cardholders may avail up to Rs 5,000 discount on both flight, hotel bookings

If you are a customer of HDFC Bank and planning to take your family for a long tour on this summer vacation, there is a good news for you. The leading private sector bank has tied up with renowned travel aggregators like MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Yatra and Cleartrip to provide attractive discounts on flight and hotel bookings done by using HDFC credit card and EMI options for both domestic and international sectors. The discounts differ from sector to sector and aggregator to aggregator and the maximum amount of discount offered by HDFC Bank to its credit cardholders is Rs 5,000 on international flight bookings through MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and Yatra on booking value above Rs 50,000, while the maximum discount of Rs 5,000 on international hotel booking will be available on the sites of MakeMyTrip and Goibibo on a booking value above Rs 30,000. While there will be no discount on international hotel bookings made through the site of Yatra, there will be flat Rs 1,500 off on international flight bookings on the sites of Cleartrip on a booking value of Rs 20,000 or more. However, HDFC cardholders will get flat 2,500 off on international flight bookings make through MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and Yatra on booking value between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000. The cardholders may also avail flat Rs 3,000 off on international hotel booking between Rs 20,001 and Rs 30,000 on the sites of MakeMyTrip and Goibibo, while the discount will be Rs 1,500 on the booking amount between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. The discounts available on Cleartrip will be Rs 500 on booking amount between Rs 4,000 and Rs 9,999 and flat Rs 1,000 off on booking amount of above Rs 10,000. On the domestic front, the maximum discount will be Rs 1,800 on hotel booking above Rs 6,000 on MakeMyTrip, while the same booking on Goibibo will avail the cardholder flat Rs 1,500 off. Similarly, HDFC cardholders may avail discounts of Rs 1,350 and Rs 900 on hotel bookings through MakeMyTrip on booking values from Rs 4,501 to Rs 6,000 and from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500, respectively, while the discounts on the same booking value on Goibibo will be Rs 1,125 and Rs 750, respectively. While there will be a flat Rs 750 off on hotel bookings of any amount above Rs 3,000 through Yatra, HDFC cardholders will get flat Rs 1,000 off on the booking amount of above Rs 10,000 on Cleartrip and Rs 500 off on hotel bookings between Rs 4,000 and Rs 9,999 through the site. On domestic flight bookings, HDFC cardholders will get a flat Rs 1,000 off on the booking amount of above Rs 8,000 through MakeMyTrip and Goibibo, while the same discount will be available on the booking amount of Rs 10,000 on Cleartrip and above Rs 10,000 on Yatra. Similarly, cardholders may avail flat Rs 500 off on domestic flight bookings on a booking amount of Rs 4,000 \u2013 Rs 8,000 on MakeMyTrip and Goibibo, on a booking amount of Rs 4,000 \u2013 Rs 9,999 on Cleatrip and on a booking amount of Rs 4,000 \u2013 Rs 10,000 on Yatra. The offer period is different for different aggregators as well as for domestic and international bookings for flights and hotels. Refer HDFC Bank website through the link hdfcbank.com to see validity periods, terms & conditions and coupon codes to avail the discounts.