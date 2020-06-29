Filing belated income tax return for 2018-19? Here is how you can file it online

In a relief to taxpayers, the government has further extended the deadline for filing ITR for the 2018-19 fiscal till July 31, 2020.

During the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Finance Minister had extended the deadline for filing of the income tax return for the year 2018-19 from March 31, 2020, to June 30, 2020. However, even after the lockdown was lifted, people were far from overcoming the financial crisis. In a relief to taxpayers, the government has further extended the deadline for filing ITR for the 2018-19 fiscal till July 31, 2020.

If you are among those taxpayers who are yet to file their income tax return for the fiscal 2018-19, you can file it online. The online filing format, known as e-filing, is a convenient way for taxpayers to file income tax returns sitting at their homes. Having said that, there are two ways by which you can file your income tax return online. Additionally, as ITR 1 is now pre-filled, cross-check your details properly.

First – Here is one way how you can file your ITR online:

1. Visit the IT (Income Tax Department) portal – incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and log in to file returns online. You need to register yourself if you are not already a registered user.

2. As a taxpayer, you can register yourself using PAN, which serves as the user ID.

3. Select filing of income tax return option, once you are logged in.

4. You will then be re-directed to a new page to select the assessment year from the dropdown menu – choose your assessment year, ITR form number 1, filing type – original or revised return.

5. Next under the submission mode, select ‘prepare and submit online’.

6. Then select the pre-validated bank account, where you want to receive the IT refund if you are eligible for any.

Second – Here is another way to file your income tax return online:

1. Go to the Income Tax Department portal, and log in to file returns online.

2. Download the correct income tax return form in excel format.

3. Once it is downloaded, fill it with your information and additional details.

4. Before filing the form check all relevant tax details. If you do not have any tax liability, you can skip this step.

5. Confirm them before proceeding.

6. Next, to upload generate an XML file.

7. Go to the e-filing website to submit the form. Upload the XML file, and click on the ‘Submit Return’ option.

8. Next, a confirmation message will be shown on your screen validating the completion of e-filing – confirm your ITR verification. The acknowledgment form generated can be downloaded, it will also be mailed to your registered email id.

9. You can e-verify your returns through various modes such as Demat account number, registered mobile number, net banking, bank ATM, bank account number, e-mail id, and Aadhaar OTP.