If you’ve already filed your Income Tax Return (ITR) for AY 2026-27, you might think your task is done, but what if you later realise that you selected the wrong ITR form?

Every year, many taxpayers file ITR with incorrect forms, whether it’s a salaried employee filing ITR-1 despite having capital gains, or an individual using ITR-2 when business income requires ITR-3.

However, the good news for such taxpayers is that they can rectify the error within the prescribed timelines of the Income Tax Department. Here’s what you need to do if you’ve filed your ITR using the wrong form, and how to fix it before it’s too late.

Why does choosing the correct ITR forms matter?

Selecting an incorrect form may result in your return being treated as defective or invalid, leading to notices from the Income Tax Department and delays in processing refunds. The correct ITR forms are as follows:

ITR-1: This form is applicable to residents who earn up to Rs. 50 lakh in total income from salaries, two properties, other sources (such as interest), long-term capital gains under section 112A up to Rs. 1.25 lakh, and agricultural income up to Rs. 5,000.

ITR-2: Individuals (residents or non-residents) and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who receive income other than that which is taxable under the heading “Profits and Gains of Business or Profession” may use the ITR-2 form. It is possible to file an ITR 2 Form regardless of the total amount of income, even if it is more than Rs 50 lakhs.

ITR-3: This form is applicable for individuals and HUFs having income from profits and gains of business or profession and who are not eligible to file Form ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2 or ITR-4 (Sugam).

ITR-4: This form is applicable to residents who are individuals, HUFs, and firms (other than LLPs) with total income up to Rs. 50 lakh, income from business and profession computed under sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE, and long-term capital gains up to Rs. 1.25 lakh under section 112A.

How to revise your ITR if you have selected the wrong form?

In case taxpayers have filed the wrong ITR form for AY 26-27, they can fix the error by logging into the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal, filing a Revised Return, and choosing the appropriate ITR form. The revised ITR filing must be done by March 31, 2027, or before the assessment is completed, whichever is earlier, under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Log in to the official Income Tax India e-Filing Portal, go to e-File > Income Tax Return > File Income Tax Return, and choose Revised Return (Section 139(5)) to modify an Income Tax Return (ITR) and e-verify the revised ITR.

You can file a revised return if you find an error in your submitted ITR and CPC hasn’t processed it. The rectification request submitted on the e-Filing portal is only available in response to a notice from CPC under section 143(1).

Section 234I under the Income-tax Act, 1961, regulates late fees for revised returns submitted between December 31 and March 31 of the following tax year.

“Taxpayers may submit revised returns for FY 2025–2026 until December 31, 2026, without any late fees. However, if revised returns are submitted between December 31, 2026, and March 31, 2027, a late fee of Rs. 1,000 will be charged if your total Income up to Rs. 5 lakh, and Rs. 5,000 late fee will be imposed in case the total Income exceeds Rs. 5 lakh,” said CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax.

Can the Income Tax Department reject or invalidate a return solely because the wrong ITR form was used?

Yes, but the more accurate way to say it is that a wrong ITR form can make the return defective, especially if the form does not match the taxpayer’s income profile or results in missing disclosures.

In such cases, the department may issue a defect notice and give the taxpayer time to correct it. If the defect is not cured within the allowed time, the return can be treated as invalid.

How does the process differ if the taxpayer has already received an intimation under Section 143(1)?

Once an intimation under Section 143(1) has been issued, the taxpayer must check whether the intimation is only a processing adjustment or whether it reflects a mismatch in income, TDS, deductions, or refund, according to CA Chandni Anandan.

If the wrong form led to an error and the return is still within the revised return window, the taxpayer may need to file a revised return. If not, the response will depend on the nature of the demand or mismatch shown in the intimation.

What are the most common examples of wrong form selection, such as filing ITR-1 instead of ITR-2 or ITR-3?

One common mistake is filing ITR-1 despite having capital gains, foreign assets, more than two house properties, or other income sources that make the taxpayer ineligible for that form.

Another frequent error is filing ITR-2 when the taxpayer actually has business or professional income and should use ITR-3. These errors usually arise when form selection is based on convenience rather than eligibility.

What documents or income details should taxpayers review before selecting an ITR form?

Taxpayers should first review all income sources, including salary slips, Form 16, Form 26AS, AIS, capital gains statements, house property income, interest income, dividend income, business or consultancy income, and any foreign assets or foreign income.

They should also check for exempt income, brought-forward losses, or special disclosures that may affect the choice of form.

“The correct ITR form depends not only on the amount of income but also on the nature of the income, residential status and the schedules that need to be reported. A full pre-filing review is the safest way to avoid choosing the wrong form,” commented CA Chandni Anandan.

What practical checklist would you recommend so taxpayers can avoid choosing the wrong ITR form in AY 2026-27?

Taxpayers should begin by listing every source of income for the financial year and then match those items against the eligibility conditions of the ITR forms.

They should reconcile Form 16, AIS, and Form 26AS to ensure that no income or TDS credit is missed.

If there is salary plus capital gains, business income, consultancy income, foreign income, or more than two house properties, they should not rush into the simplest form without checking eligibility.

When in doubt, it is better to verify the form requirement first and file the correct return once, rather than correct it later.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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