If you think filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) is the last step of the tax process, you might want to take a closer look at your AIS before you hit submit. The Income Tax Department these days uses a lot of data analytics and automated matching systems to compare the details you mention in your ITR with the information available in your Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, TDS records and other financial databases. Even a small mismatch can attract scrutiny, delay your refund or attract an income tax notice.

AIS consolidates financial information reported by banks, employers, brokers, registrars and other institutions, making it a key compliance document during return processing. As the July ITR filing deadline approaches, taxpayers should carefully reconcile AIS with Form 26AS, Form 16, bank statements and investment records to avoid unnecessary scrutiny.

Certain types of AIS mismatch, such as un-reported interest income, stock market transactions, incorrect TDS claims and missing high-value financial transactions, are more likely to attract the attention of the tax department. According to Viral Kotak, Associate Director, Nexdigm, here are six common AIS mismatches that can lead to an income tax notice after you file your ITR for AY 2026-27.

1. Unreported interest income

Savings account, fixed deposit and recurring deposit interest reflected in AIS is often missed while filing returns, particularly where taxpayers rely solely on Form 16.

2. TDS/TCS mismatch

Claiming excess TDS or failing to disclose corresponding income against TDS appearing in AIS/Form 26AS can lead to automated adjustments.

3. High-value transactions

Property deals, mutual fund investments, large cash deposits and credit card payments reported in AIS may invite scrutiny if they are not supported by income disclosed in the ITR.

4. Capital gains discrepancies

Differences between broker transactions reported in AIS and capital gains disclosed in ITRs remain a major trigger for notices, especially for active traders and investors.

5. Incorrect or duplicate AIS entries

AIS may sometimes contain duplicate entries, wrong PAN tagging, or incorrect classification of transactions. If not corrected through the feedback mechanism, these can result in unwarranted notices.

6. Business receipt mismatch

For businesses and professionals, turnover reported in GST returns, TDS data and AIS is increasingly being compared with receipts disclosed in ITRs.

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How does the Department detect mismatches?

The tax department uses integrated analytics systems that cross-check AIS, TIS, Form 26AS, GST data and pre-filled ITR information. Significant mismatches are automatically flagged and may result in notices under Sections 139(9), 143(1), 143(2), or, in serious cases, reassessment proceedings.

What should taxpayers do if AIS is incorrect?

Taxpayers should:

Review AIS carefully before filing the ITR

Use the AIS feedback facility to report incorrect or duplicate entries

Retain supporting documents such as bank statements, contract notes, and property papers

File returns based on correct facts and do not blindly rely on AIS data

Time available to respond

Response timelines vary depending on the notice:

AIS/e-campaign notices: typically 15–30 days

Section 143(1) adjustments: around 30 days

Defective return notices under Section 139(9): generally 15 days.

Taxpayers should regularly monitor the income tax portal and registered email IDs for updates on receipt of such notices.

Key precautions before filing ITR

Reconcile AIS, TIS, Form 26AS, and financial records

Report all income, including small interest amounts

Verify pre-filled data carefully

Correct AIS errors before filing the ITR

Maintain proper documentation for all major transactions

Final takeaway

AIS has made tax compliance significantly more data-driven and transparent. Most notices today arise due to reporting gaps and reconciliation issues rather than deliberate concealment. A timely review of AIS and proper reconciliation before filing can substantially reduce the risk of post-filing tax notices.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.