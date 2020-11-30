Festive Season Offers: Check out deals and discounts on Citibank debit, credit card

Citigold and Citigold Private Client customers get additional ‘Double the Offer’ on Citi deals and 20 per cent cashback.

This festive season, Citibank is offering a variety of discounts and instant savings to Citibank debit and credit cardholders across a wide range of brands and online and offline marketplaces as consumer sentiment picks up in the October-December quarter. All Citibank debit cardholders will receive 2x rewards on every rupee spent during the various offer periods, some of which extend to December 31, 2020. Offers to Citibank debit and credit cardholders are across dining, travel, lifestyle, electronics, home and home décor, footwear, medical consulting, and groceries.

The offers commenced from as early as mid-October, and many continue till mid-to-late December. The deals are on popular brands and sites including LG, Shopper Stop, Zomato, Homecentre, Ethos Watches, Ruosh, Florsheim, Practo, Gas Jeans, Mothercare, Metro Shoes, Bloomberg Quint, Clear Tax, IGP, Wonderchef, Morphy Richards, Clarks, Ferns and Petals, Phoenix Malls, Amazon Billpay, and Flipkart. Ultima and Prestige credit card holders and World Debit Cardholders will benefit from the exclusive high-end brand offer too.

Citi has curated staycation options with leading hotel chains for families looking to enjoy their well-earned breaks with safety protocols in place. Amongst the offers, brought in association with MakeMyTrip, customers can avail a flat 15 per cent cashback up to Rs15,000 at properties of Taj Hotels every weekend until December 27, 2020. Customers will also be able to enjoy up to 20 per cent discount on room rates with The Oberoi Hotels and Trident Hotels from November 25, 2020, up until December 25, 2020. There will also be a 10 per cent cashback at Phoenix Mall retail outlets up till December 31, 2020. On the Phoenix Mall offer, World Debit Card holders will receive additional 5 percent cashback, as will Ultima and Prestige credit card holders.

Citigold and Citigold Private Clients will not only benefit from double the rewards on their World Debit Cards, but will also receive double the offer up to 50 percent for all offers being extended by Citi. World Debit Card holders will also receive additional 20 percent cash back of up to INR 12,000. Ultima and Prestige credit card holders, and World Debit Card holders, will benefit from exclusive high-end brand offers too.

Mortgages just got more attractive too. Home loans rates start as low as 6.75 per cent and customers will also receive the added advantage of zero processing fees up until December 31, 2020.

In other special rates, instant personal loans and ‘buy now, pay later’ options are currently starting as low as 9.99 per cent. Loans on Citi Credit Cards continue to start from 11 per cent and customers who opt for ‘Citi PayLite’, the erstwhile dial-an-EMI booking, will receive an Amazon e-voucher for INR250.

“We are excited to provide more rewards and discounts to our customers during this period,” said Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar. “We are prioritizing offers for products and services that we have found are of most relevance to our customers and are also giving them special rates to support their aspirations. Customers are also starting to take time off to spend time with their families and so we have lined up some exciting domestic travel and stay options.”

The offers are being promoted through a multilingual headline and theme, “celebrations toh bante hain” furthering the emotional bond with clients. This is accompanied with a musical number, specially composed, available on Citi India’s social media channels.