Festive Sales 2019: Personal care loses shine, large appliances become hot favourite

There were 364 per cent increase in number of shoppers in 2019 in comparison to that of 2018 and 294 per cent increase in the number of transactions made online over the period.

In this year’s online mega festive sales during the festive periods of Dussehra and Diwali last month, mobile phones and computers as usual were at the centre of attraction, but people preferred to buy Large Appliances in 2019 festive sale rather than 2018’s hot category of Personal Care Products.

The data released by cashback platform CashKaro revealed that there was 10 per cent increase in users acquired via social channels.

Partnered with 1500+ e-commerce sites in India like Amazon, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, etc., CashKaro gets commission for the sales it drives to the retailer partners 70 per cent of which, in turn, is passed to its users. The cashbacks are paid either to the users’ bank accounts or may be redeemed as Amazon / Flipkart Gift Vouchers.

So, the information shared by CashKaro is based on the date available at the very beginning of the purchase funnel.

According to the data provided by the CashKaro, there were 364 per cent increase in number of shoppers in 2019 in comparison to that of 2018 and 294 per cent increase in the number of transactions made online over the period, resulting in doubling the revenue of the cashback site.

Festive Sale numbers of 2019 vs that of 2018.

Increasing number of people are now using mobile to buy things online instead of using laptop or desktop computers for so resulting in 83 per cent transactions made through mobile in 2019 compared to 78 per cent of total transactions in 2018.

More people use Chrome as their preferred internet browser to make purchases rather than on any other browser.

Bypassing Hyderabad and Bengaluru as top cities in 2018, Delhi has become the number one city that shopped most during the festive sales in 2019.

Top cities during 2019 Festive Sales.

Compared to male customers, increasing numbers of female customers are now rely on buying things online and closing the gap fast with the male:female buyers’ ratio becoming 60:40 in 2019, compared to the ratio of 63:37 in 2018.