Festive offers: Indians are spending money on these products; Check latest online shopping trends

Jump in transactions can be attributed to juicy cashback offers on top of unmatched discounts given by eCommerce giants.

More and more young people are becoming fashion conscious and gone are days when parents used to shop things of their choice for their kids. Take for example of Tanya Bhattacharjee (name changed), a student preparing for 10th Board exam at a small town in Assam, who purchases apparels of her own choice online. When her maternal uncle bought a clothe for her during his Delhi visit, she rejected it outright.

The change in trend is very much revealed with quantum jump in transactions as soon as the online mega festive sales began two days ago on big platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Going by the first two days results of the Diwali mega sale, declared by CashKaro.com, one of India’s largest Cashback and Coupons sites, demands on online platforms have no visible signs of economic slowdown. In fact, the Diwali sales have pulled exceptional consumer interest and brought in a whopping 1000 per cent increase in number of transactions via CashKaro versus normal days – in just the first 2 days of sales!

These transactions can be attributed to juicy cashback offers on top of unmatched discounts given by eCommerce giants like Amazon.in, Flipkart & Myntra. India’s largest Cashback site CashKaro, has seen a major jump in the numbers across categories like mobiles, large appliances, home décor etc. Here’s a breakdown of top selling products across categories, best-selling gadgets & electronics, top bank card offers & interesting retailer initiatives seen on CashKaro during festive sales.

“The Diwali Sales have now been live for 2 days and have exceeded our expectations. Amazon, Flipkart and many sites that are running sales have put in great effort to showcase an amazing selection of products. We’ve seen great product pricing across the board and on brands that people want to buy. At CashKaro, this has been our strongest ever start to the Sale season. Compared to normal days, we’ve done over 1000 per cent more transactions and seen an equally large increase in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) generated for our partner sites. We are doing aggressive marketing campaigns for CashKaro as well, hence our traffic was 3X compared to normal days. Moreover 50% of the customers on our platform were new users,” Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder CashKaro.com said.

Top 5 Products Sold Across Categories:

Apple iPhone 6s (32GB) Apple Air Pods with Charging Case Bluetooth Headset with Mic White Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32) with Android Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i (Black) with 18W Fast Charging Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 1.8GHz Dual-core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

Must Watch: What is Repo Linked Lending Rate, Home Loan? RLLR meaning, comparison vs MCLR



Speaking about what is selling the most during these sales, Rohan Bhargava, Co-Founder CashKaro said, “Mobiles and electronics are always the top winning categories during Sales. This year they continued to dominate and did even better than last year. So far, we’ve noted that iPhone XR, iPhone 6S, One Plus 7T, Honor 8X, Samsung Galaxy M30, Redmi 7A and Realme mobiles are the top selling phones. The Mobiles category offered up to 40 per cent off and CashKaro gave extra Cashback on top of these discounts which further spurred these sales. In other categories the Mi LED Tv (43-inch at Rs 20,000) and Koryo LED TV (43-inch at Rs 16,499) were very popular. Smaller products like boAt earphones, JBL speakers, Mi Power Banks, Skybags laptop bags were also hot sellers. While beauty and personal care products like Vaseline intensive body lotion, Colgate red gel toothpaste, Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal and Dove soaps were also sold in large quantities.”

Top 10 Best Selling Gadgets & Electronics:

Apple AirPods with Charging Case Bluetooth Headset with Mic White, In the Ear Realme 5 Crystal Blue, 64 GB with 4 GB RAM Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32) with Android Redmi Note 7S Sapphire Blue, 64 GB with 4 GB RAM Smitch WI-FI RGB – (7W) B22 BASE Smart Bulb Apple iPhone 6s (32GB) – Space Grey Honor 8X (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) boAt Rockerz 255 Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphone Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i (Black) with 18W Fast Charging Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 1.8GHz Dual-core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

Top Wallet & Bank Card offers:

Exclusive privileges and financial benefits are being offered through strategic partnerships with various banks like HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, American Express etc.

Some of the most lucrative offers live on the retailers’ website are:

Amazon: 10% SBI Cards Off (Discount of Rs 2,000 on orders over of Rs 3,000 & Rs 8,000 SBI Cashback on combined order value over Rs 50,000 during the sale)

10% SBI Cards Off (Discount of Rs 2,000 on orders over of Rs 3,000 & Rs 8,000 SBI Cashback on combined order value over Rs 50,000 during the sale) Flipkart: 10% Axis & ICICI Cards Off (Minimum Cart Value should be Rs 2,999, Maximum Discount: Rs 2,000)

10% Axis & ICICI Cards Off (Minimum Cart Value should be Rs 2,999, Maximum Discount: Rs 2,000) Tata Cliq: 10% Off HDFC Cards (Min purchase: Rs 3,000, Max Discount: Rs 2,000)

10% Off HDFC Cards (Min purchase: Rs 3,000, Max Discount: Rs 2,000) Myntra: 10% Off HDFC Cards (Min purchase: Rs 5,000, Max Discount: Rs 750)

Interesting Retailer Initiatives:

Retailers are also employing smart ways such as Flash Sales, Card Offers, Free Delivery and No Cost EMIs to make it easier for customers to make their purchase. Besides this, early access was offered to premium members on Amazon Prime & Flipkart Plus.

Other factors attracting customers include Merchant dedicated cards with special rewards like the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card which adds to the deep discounts on offer and extra cashback on top of all offers from sites such as CashKaro. Big retailers have also introduced first time discounts on products that are never usually discounted. These initiatives coupled with healthy exchange offers and extended warranties have made this sale a huge success.

Top 5 Cities That Are Shopping The Most:

Delhi

Chennai

Hyderabad

Bengaluru

Kolkata

Preferred Device To Shop From: Mobile V/S Desktop

82% traffic was Mobile

17% traffic was Desktop

Only 1% traffic was from tablets

Gender Bifurcation of Shoppers:

60% Male

40 % Female

Normal Days Versus First 2 Days Of Sale: