Festive Bonanza! This bank offers 7.90% interest on FD, senior citizens can earn 8.40%

Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd (Unity Bank) has launched Shagun 501, a special Fixed Deposit tenure to brighten up Dussehra and Diwali.

For a 501-day fixed deposit, retail customers will earn an attractive return of 7.90% per annum, whereas senior citizens can earn 8.40% per annum. However, this festive offer is available only for deposits booked up to 31st October, 2022.

Unity Bank has also revised its interest rates on Callable and Non-Callable Bulk Deposits (Deposits higher than Rs 2 crore). Callable bulk deposits offer up to 7% interest p.a. whereas non-callable bulk deposits offer up to 7.25% interest p.a.

Also Read: How will rate hike impact homebuyers, and what should they do now?

Details across all tenures and amounts are given below:

A. FIXED DEPOSIT RATE: Retail Investors up to Rs 2 crores

The deposit interest rate stands revised from 1st October, 2022 as follows:

B. SAVING DEPOSIT RATE : Retail Investors

The Saving deposit interest rate stands revised from January 22, 2022 as follows:

C. CALLABLE BULK DEPOSIT RATES (%.p.a.) : w.e.f 29th September, 2022

D. NON-CALLABLE BULK DEPOSIT RATES (% p.a.): w.e.f 1st October, 2022