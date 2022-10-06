Festive 3D Dussehra Diwali Dhamaka: Two-wheeler loans starting at 5.5% interest launched by Shriram City

Shriram City Union Finance (Shriram City) has launched ‘Festive 3D Dussehra Diwali Dhamaka’ offers with an attractive rate of interest as low as 5.5% on two-wheeler loans. Also, on timely repayment of EMIs, the customer stands to get a refund on one EMI, Shriram City said in a statement.

It further said that the scheme offers instant approval, zero processing fees and no documentation charges and zero advance EMI, with no hidden costs. All festive offers are valid till 30 November 2022.

2-Wheeler ‘Festive Dhamaka’ features

Low Interest Rate Scheme – The rate of interest charged is as low as 5.5%. 100% LTV Scheme – This scheme offers customers a low down payment option, thus the customers’ upfront cost reduces. Financial assistance is provided across all companies (manufacturers) products for all major costs. 2 Minutes Approval Scheme – An Instant loan approval, also known as the “Green Channel”. Triple Zero Scheme – Under this scheme, the customer will pay zero processing fee, zero documentation charges and No advance EMI. Cash Back Offer – In this offer, if customers pay all instalments regularly as per the repayment schedule, one EMI will be refunded to them.

Commenting on offers, YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO, Shriram City Union Finance said “After two subdued years, the spirit of celebration is finally returning, and the upbeat consumer sentiment is anticipated to propel sales and, in turn, expenditures. The regular monsoon is restoring faith in demand recovery in rural India as urban demand has recovered. Indicators of pre-festival demand for the month of August-September have been positive for 2-wheelers.”

“We anticipate that the strength of 2-wheeler demand will continue into the Oct-nov festive season. Based on walk-ins and enquiries, we anticipate 2-wheeler disbursements to exceed the pre-pandemic levels throughout this festive season. Sales and financing of electric 2-Wheelers are also significantly higher than they were prior to the pandemic. Supply chain easing and the uptick in domestic consumption is likely to give a significant boost to seasonal demand”, he added.