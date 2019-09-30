Festival Sales: How to make most of reward points, discounts and cashback deals

Thanks to carefully crafted and advertising and marketing campaigns, as well as availability of easy credits, most of us end up buying a lot of unnecessary things.

The time of the biggest festival sales of the year is here with traders showering discounts, cashbacks and reward points both offline and online to attract maximum number of customers, who are looking for attractive deals for festive shopping for themselves, their homes as well as for gifts.

It is also the golden period for retailers in the country, with industry estimates suggest that festive sales account for around 20-30 per cent of annual revenue for apparel and lifestyle brands.

While this is great for businesses, but, despite all the attractive offers, the last four months of the calendar is the costliest time for shoppers. Thanks to carefully crafted and advertising and marketing campaigns, as well as availability of easy credits through credit cards, easy lending, deferred payment deals etc, most of us end up buying a lot of unnecessary things.

To overcome the consequences like unusually high credit card balances, tighter finances and the added stress over the money spent, platforms shares hacks that ensure that we do not have an after-party (financial) hangover. For example, GyFTR is encouraging consumers to maintain the financial discipline and to how they can purchase big by saving through reward points, discounts, and smart planning. While Goalwise – suggesting how one can save smartly for the big-spending season ahead by investing in short term goals.

GyFTR (Vouchagram), an online-to-offline (O2O) technology solution platform which enables brand currencies and creates digital gifting and rewards ecosystem for people to interact and transact in real-time. GyFTR is present at more than 50,000 POS terminals allowing 135+ brands to issue and accept gift voucher and redeem various bank loyalty points directly at the POS.

GyFTR sells gift vouchers to the consumers on a discounted price (for example, you can buy Myntra Voucher with a face value to Rs 2000 in Rs 1900), that helps you to additional discount on their online purchase, while on the other hand it is managing loyalty points/reward points and brand catalogs for the top 5 banks like HDFC, SBI, AXIS, RBL, IndusInd, so it advocates consumers to make use of their bank points as a currency instead of cash/card, thereby helping them save money.

Some of the USPs of GyFTR platform are –