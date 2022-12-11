Original Rs 500 note features: A message circulating on social media is claiming those Rs 500 currency notes are fake that have green strips near Gandhiji instead of the RBI Governor’s signature. However, it is a fake claim as RBI says both types of currency notes are valid.

The Government’s official fact-checker, PIB Fact Check, alerted people against the fake news circulating on social media. It said in a tweet that as per RBI, all notes having a green strip near Gandhiji or near RBI’s signature are valid.

What RBI says

As per RBI, the Rs 500 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bear the signature of the Governor, Reserve Bank of India.

The note also has the motif of “Red Fort” on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. While the base colour of the note is stone grey, it also has other designs and geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.

How to identify fake Rs 500 notes: Check key features of original notes

Following are some features of the original Rs 500 notes, according to RBI. A currency note of Rs 500 not having any of the following features would be fake. Therefore, you can easily identify a fake Rs 500 note by checking whether it has the following features:

Size: The official size of the original Rs 500 note is 66 mm x 150 mm.

Obverse Features

See through register with denominational numeral 500 Latent image with denominational numeral 500 Denominational numeral ५00 in Devnagri. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre. Micro letters ‘भारत’ and ‘India’ Colour shift windowed security threat with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and ‘RBI’. The Colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted. Guarantee clause, Governor’s signature with promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait. Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait and electrotype (500) watermarks Number panel with numerals in ascending font on the top left side and bottom right side Denominational numeral with Rupee Symbol in (₹500) in colour changing ink (green to blue) on bottom right Ashoka pillar emblem on the right

Features for the visually impaired

Intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait (4) Ashika pillar emblem (11) circular identification mark with microtext ₹500 on the right, five angular bleed lines of both the left and right sides.

Reverse features