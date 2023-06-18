Father’s Day 2023: Key financial planning tips Gen-Z can learn from their dad

Father’s Day provides an opportune moment to reflect on the valuable financial wisdom that a father passes on to his children. Beyond emotional support and life lessons, father often provides practical guidance on financial planning. In an era where financial literacy is increasingly essential, Generation Z (Gen-Z) can greatly benefit from learning vital financial planning tips from their father. This Father’s Day, let us explore some key financial lessons that Gen-Z can glean from their dad, setting the stage for a prosperous future.

Building a Strong Foundation through Budgeting:

One of the fundamental pillars of financial planning is budgeting. Father often exemplifies the importance of creating a budget and adhering to it. Gen-Z can learn from their father about expense tracking, prioritizing needs over wants, and saving for future goals. By understanding the significance of budgeting early on, Gen-Z can develop responsible spending habits and lay a solid financial foundation.

Emphasizing the Power of Saving and Investing:

A Father is the best advocate of the power of saving and investing to secure long-term financial stability. He guides us on setting aside a portion of income for emergencies, future aspirations, and retirement planning. Gen-Z can learn about various saving and investment options, such as savings accounts, mutual funds or stocks, and harnessing the potential of compounding. By initiating early and maintaining consistentcy, Gen-Z can leverage the power and potentially achieve their financial goals sooner.

Navigating the Credit World Responsibly:

In today’s credit-oriented society, understanding responsible credit usage is crucial. Father often stresses the importance of maintaining a good credit score, making timely repayments, and avoiding excessive debt. Gen-Z can learn about the significance of prudent credit behaviour, including the benefits of responsible credit card usage. By comprehending credit mechanisms and adopting responsible borrowing practices, Gen-Z can steer clear of debt pitfalls and secure their financial well-being.

Cultivating an Entrepreneurial Mindset:

Many fathers possess an entrepreneurial spirit that they instill in their children. They encourage creativity, critical thinking, and a proactive approach to financial independence. Gen-Z can learn from their father about entrepreneurship, exploring a passion, and pursuing innovative avenues to generate income. By fostering an entrepreneurial mindset, Gen-Z can develop resilience, adaptability, and the ability to create their own opportunities in a rapidly changing world.

Prioritizing Financial Education:

Financial literacy is a lifelong learning journey, and fathers often emphasize the importance of prioritizing financial education. Gen-Z can learn from their dad about staying informed on financial trends, understanding investment instruments, and seeking professional advice when necessary. By embracing a commitment to ongoing financial education, Gen-Z can acquire the skills and knowledge required to make informed decisions and navigate the complexities of the financial world with confidence.

Conclusion:

This Father’s Day, let us not only express gratitude for the love and support provided by our father but also recognize the valuable financial lessons he has imparted. Gen-Z has a unique opportunity to leverage their father’s wisdom and apply it to their own financial planning endeavors. By adopting these key financial planning tips, Gen-Z can lay the groundwork for a secure and prosperous future. May this Father’s Day serve as a reminder to appreciate and learn from the financial insights our father shared, guiding us towards a lifetime of financial well-being.

“Happy Father’s Day to all dads who can calculate compound interest, fix a leaky faucet, and tell a joke—all at the same time!”

(By Ashish Misra, COO- Retail banking, Fincare SFB. Views are personal)