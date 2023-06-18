Father’s Day 2023: Building financial corpus for Young Dads

Father’s Day provides an opportune moment for reflecting on the critical role fathers play in their kids’ lives and the profound responsibility they hold for their family’s well-being. In today’s world, it is more important than ever for new/young fathers to be financially prepared for the costs associated with raising a family. With rising inflation, a solid financial foundation assists in protecting the family from financial hardships and offers a long term financial umbrella protection for everyone.

Comprehensive financial planning is essential to ensure the financial stability and security of their growing families. By proactively managing their finances, young fathers can make informed decisions that align with their family’s goals and aspirations. One can assess their current financial situation, create a budget, and set financial milestones which they can then aspire to achieve. This exercise provides them with a roadmap for managing expenses, saving for their child’s education, building an emergency fund, and planning for their retirement. It should also involve obtaining adequate insurance coverage to safeguard against emergencies and protect everyone with optimum financial cover.

Quick tips for young fathers

Strategic Asset Allocation:

By prioritizing asset management, young fathers could ensure the growth and preservation of wealth. They can carefully diversify their investments across various asset classes, considering factors such as risk tolerance, time horizon, and financial goals. They can optimize investment returns and secure a prosperous future for their families in given time.

Also Read: Father’s Day 2023: Key financial planning tips Gen-Z can learn from their dad

Align Your Life Goals with Relevant Insurance Plans:

As a young father, one of the life’s goals is to ensure the financial security and well-being of the family. While calculating asset allocation strategically, young fathers may also consider various options for insurance which not only help provide financial security but to attain life goals. One such option to consider is term insurance which provides coverage for a specific period, typically ranging from 10 to 30 years. By investing in a term insurance policy, one can ensure that their family will be financially protected in the event of untimely demise of the policyholder during the policy term. The coverage provides a financial safety net for loved ones, ensuring that one can continue their lives without any significant financial burdens.

When it comes to securing the future of your children, it is imperative to work for some long term savings goals. This can involve planning for their education goals, such as studying abroad or pursuing sports or music. To address these aspirations and ensure their financial security, investing in a Child Insurance Plan can be beneficial. It acts as a financial cushion that caters to their milestones and future needs.

Retirement plans often take a backseat due to immediate financial needs, such as monthly bills, loan payments and medical expenses. However, it is essential to plan for retirement as it approaches sooner than expected. Having enough funds during retirement allows for a comfortable lifestyle, pursuing hobbies, or traveling. A Pension Accumulation Plan together with an Annuity Plan can provide financial security during retirement years, ensuring a fulfilling and stress-free life.

Risk Mitigation:

Young Fathers must assess potential risks, such as health issues, disability, or loss of income, and respond appropriately to mitigate them. This may involve obtaining adequate insurance coverage or establishing an emergency fund. By proactively addressing potential risks, young fathers ensure stability and continuity for their families during challenging times.

Estate Planning:

Thoughtful estate planning allows young fathers to preserve their legacy and seamlessly transfer wealth and assets to future generations. By drafting wills, establishing trusts, and considering tax-efficient strategies, young fathers can protect their family’s financial security. Estate planning also involves naming guardians for minor children, designating beneficiaries, and communicating wishes and values to ensure a smooth transition of wealth. Through effective estate planning, young fathers provide their loved ones with a solid foundation and a legacy.

Young parents, who comprise a significant portion of today’s parenting population, are actively shaping the future of parenting. These new-age parents are embracing the challenges they face and approaching them with a fresh and unique perspective that aligns with their needs and aspirations.

Father’s Day serves as a reminder to appreciate the role of fathers and recognize their relentless dedication to the family’s well-being. By embracing comprehensive financial planning, the young/to-be fathers can navigate the complexities of managing their finances, make informed decisions and provide a secure future for their loved ones. It is a testament to their commitment and responsibility as fathers, ensuring that their families are financially prepared to face any challenges that may rise.

(By Akshay Dhand, Appointed Actuary, Canara HSBC Life Insurance. Views are personal)