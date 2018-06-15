Father’s Day 2018: 6 money saving deals you should know before swooning your father

The whole world is celebrating the Father’s Day and one should be aware of money saving cash-backs and discount offers available. (Image: Reuters)

Father’s Day is just a couple of days away and will be celebrated around the world on the 17th of June. It is the day when daughters and sons think about expressing love by gifting their real life heroes with every paisa being saved over. On this day, it is in our hearts and minds to express gratitude and love for our fathers. If you are also planning to make your daddy feel special by re-living the old memories, then you should be aware about the deals and consumption-saving options available at your disposal.

Among the plethora of cash- backs, refunds, and discount offers decorating the front pages of every website, carefully curated shelf of a brick and mortar shops and hoardings displaying tempting offers, we bring to you different deal offers you should consider for making your daddy’s day unique and love filled

1) Snapdeal- Super discounts for super dads

If you have been thinking about gifting your super dad that book he has been looking forward to read, that watch he has been prying his eyes on to the grooming set he has been willing to replace or stamping your affection on a customized mug and mobile cover, then Snapdeal can be a place for you. It is offering discounts from 20%-50% on these products.

2)Book My Show- For the love for movies and plays

If you are planning to go for a movie, play or an event, consider pampering your father with the book my show gift card to avail a 15% off on the amount gifted.

3) ClearTrip– Vacationing done right

Have you been planning a vacation with your father for a long time? Or, do you want to sweep him off his feet by whisking him off somewhere for the weekend? ClearTrip is giving 30% cash-back on domestic flights and domestic hotels and Rs. 25,000 cash-back on international flights.

4) ZoomIn- Memories tucked in pictures

If you are considering preserving the memories through customized photo books and photo albums, ZoomIn is offering up to 30% off for Father’s Day.

5) Make My Trip- Travelling with in a budget

Have you been longing to rekindle your father’s lost love for travel? Make my trip is offering gift cards with 10% instant discounts

6) Zomato- Building connections over a meal

What can be better than bonding over food? We crack a deal over a delicious meal and we share stories when we eat together. If you have been planning out to take out your father for a lunch and dinner, then you should see the plethora of restaurants and cafes giving away one on one food items, complimentary desserts and free drinks. Zomato has food discount offers with delicious restaurants of your city.