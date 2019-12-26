FASTag recharge option: Now recharge your FASTag through BHIM UPI

Here is how to recharge your FASTag account using a UPI enabled app;

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the NETC FASTag recharge option through BHIM UPI. National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) is a program designed to meet the electronic tolling needs of the Indian market. This offers nationwide an interoperable toll payment solution, including clearinghouse services for settlement and dispute management.

From December 15, 2019, FASTag has been made mandatory on national highways throughout the country. It is a reloadable tag fixed on the windscreen of a vehicle, which enables automatic deduction of toll charges from the prepaid or bank savings account, linked to it while the vehicle is in motion.

For the convenience of all vehicle owners, NPCI has come up with this objective of NETC FASTag recharge via BHIM UPI as well. Vehicle owners with any BHIM UPI enabled mobile app will now get the opportunity to recharge their FASTags on the go and avoid queues at toll plazas. Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI, on the launch, said, “Consumer experience with NETC FASTag is our primary focus. We believe that this facility would give them a smooth, secure and transparent toll payments experience just by using any of the UPI enabled mobile applications”

Vehicle owners can recharge their FASTag accounts through various payment options. 22 certified banks have been issued FASTags and recharge can be done through various channels, such as Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals and select bank branches. Vehicle owners can also recharge their FASTag accounts through e-commerce platforms such as AmazonPay and mobile wallets like Paytm. With NPCI’s new addition customers will now be able to recharge their FASTag account hassle-free through BHIM UPI-enabled mobile applications.

