FASTag recharge can now be done using BHIM UPI

Praveena Rai, chief operating officer, NPCI said, “Consumer experience with NETC FASTag is our primary focus.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday launched the option to recharge NETC FASTag using BHIM UPI. Any BHIM UPI-enabled mobile app would now give vehicle owners the opportunity to recharge their FASTags on the go and avoid queues at toll plazas, NPCI said in a statement. FASTag was made mandatory on national highways throughout the country from December 15. The tag enables automatic deduction of toll charges from the prepaid or savings account linked to it by using radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, while the vehicle is in motion.

Praveena Rai, chief operating officer, NPCI said, “Consumer experience with NETC FASTag is our primary focus. We are pleased to announce the NETC FASTag recharge option through BHIM UPI. We believe that this facility would give them a smooth, secure and transparent toll payments experience just by using any of the UPI enabled mobile applications.”

NPCI developed the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme to meet the electronic tolling requirements of the Indian market.