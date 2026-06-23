The Railway Board has directed all zonal railways and production units to strictly follow the procedure laid down under the Railway (Services) Pension Rules, 2026 while processing family pension cases, after concerns were raised about different practices being followed across railway divisions.

In an order issued on June 19, 2026 (RBE No. 47/2026), the Board said that one of the recognised federations, the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR), had brought to its notice that some divisions and zones were using their own guidelines and instructions while finalising family pension cases.

“One of the recognized Federation (NFIR) has brought to the notice of Railway Board that Divisions/Zones in Railways are following their own guidelines/instructions for finalizing the cases of Family Pension admissible under Railway (Services) Pension Rules, 2026,” the order stated.

Taking note of the issue, the Railway Board has now advised all zonal railways and production units to adhere to the existing rules.

“In this regard, all Zonal Railways/PUs are advised to follow the extant guidelines/procedure stipulated in the Railway (Services) Pension Rules, 2026 in finalizing the cases of Family Pension,” the order said.

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Why this clarification matters

Family pension is a crucial social security benefit provided to eligible family members after the death of a railway employee or pensioner. Since the pension supports surviving spouses, dependent children and, in certain cases, dependent parents or disabled family members, any delay or inconsistency in processing claims can create financial hardship for beneficiaries.

The latest Railway Board communication appears aimed at ensuring uniformity in the way family pension cases are handled across the railway network. By directing all units to follow the same set of rules, the Board is seeking to reduce confusion and avoid differing interpretations of pension provisions at the local level.

What are family pension rules?

Under the Railway (Services) Pension Rules, 2026, family pension is generally payable to the eligible spouse after the death of a railway employee or pensioner. In the absence of a spouse, the benefit may pass to eligible children subject to the conditions prescribed in the rules.

The amount of family pension and the order of eligibility are governed by the pension rules notified by the government. Authorities processing such claims are required to verify eligibility, supporting documents and other conditions before authorising payment.

Because family pension cases often involve multiple claimants, documentation requirements and eligibility checks, standardised procedures are important to ensure that beneficiaries receive payments without unnecessary delays.

The June 19 order is brief, but it sends a clear message: railway divisions and zones should not create or follow separate procedures when dealing with family pension claims. Instead, all cases must be processed strictly in accordance with the Railway (Services) Pension Rules, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Government Order RBE No. 47/2026 dated June 19, 2026. The order primarily relates to administrative procedures for processing family pension cases. Eligibility, entitlement and payment of family pension are subject to the provisions of the applicable Pension Rules and individual case circumstances. Beneficiaries should refer to the relevant pension rules or consult the concerned authority for specific guidance.