Family Pension Rules: Govt asks banks to stick to norms – Check instructions, list of documents

The spouse or family member, whose name is included in the PPO issued to the deceased pensioner is required to submit only the specific details or documents.
The settlement of family pension cases by banks is expected to become much smoother. As of now, there have been cases where on the death of a pensioner, the spouse or family members of the deceased pensioner are asked by the Pension Disbursing Banks to submit details and documents, which are otherwise not required for the commencement of family pension. This amounts to harassment of the spouse and family members and often leads to avoidable delay in commencement of family pension by banks.
The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare under Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has taken note of the situation and issued a note to all banks for Expeditious settlement of family pension cases by them.
The spouse or family member, whose name is included in the PPO issued to the deceased pensioner, is required to submit only the following details or documents for the commencement of family pension to him or her:
I. In cases where the deceased pensioner and spouse were holding a joint account:
- A simple letter/application for commencement of family pension
- Death certificate in respect of the deceased pensioner
- Copy of PPO issued to the pensioner, if available
- Proof of age/date of birth of the applicant
- The spouse/family members is not required to submit the details in Form 14 to the Bank for commencement of the family pension.
II. In cases where the spouse did not have the joint account with the deceased pensioner:
- Application in Form 14 bearing the signatures of two witnesses
- Death certificate in respect of the deceased pensioner
- Copy of PPO issued to the pensioner, if available
- Proof of age/date of birth of the applicant
- Form 14 is not required to be attested by a Gazetted officer, etc. The paying bank will identify the spouse/family member based on the information given in the PPO and its own ” know Your Customer” procedures.
III. In cases where, on death of the pensioner and spouse, family pension has to pass over to another family member:
- If the other family member has been co-authorized for family pension in the PPO, the same procedure as above will be followed.
- If the name of the other family member is not included in the PPO, he/she may be advised to approach the office which the Government Servant/Pensioner last served, for issue of a fresh PPO.
- The department has asked banks to issue suitable instructions to the pension paying branches and to obtain only the minimum essential details, documents from the claimants of family pension, and to ensure that they are not subjected to any harassment by seeking unnecessary details and documents.
- The details of family members, other than the Applicant, are not relevant for commencement of family pension by the bank and the same should not, therefore, be sought from the Applicant under any circumstances.
