Family Pension Rules: Govt asks banks to stick to norms – Check instructions, list of documents

The settlement of family pension cases by banks is expected to become much smoother. As of now, there have been cases where on the death of a pensioner, the spouse or family members of the deceased pensioner are asked by the Pension Disbursing Banks to submit details and documents, which are otherwise not required for the commencement of family pension. This amounts to harassment of the spouse and family members and often leads to avoidable delay in commencement of family pension by banks.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare under Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has taken note of the situation and issued a note to all banks for Expeditious settlement of family pension cases by them.

The spouse or family member, whose name is included in the PPO issued to the deceased pensioner, is required to submit only the following details or documents for the commencement of family pension to him or her:

I. In cases where the deceased pensioner and spouse were holding a joint account:

A simple letter/application for commencement of family pension

Death certificate in respect of the deceased pensioner

Copy of PPO issued to the pensioner, if available

Proof of age/date of birth of the applicant

The spouse/family members is not required to submit the details in Form 14 to the Bank for commencement of the family pension.

II. In cases where the spouse did not have the joint account with the deceased pensioner:

Application in Form 14 bearing the signatures of two witnesses

Death certificate in respect of the deceased pensioner

Copy of PPO issued to the pensioner, if available

Proof of age/date of birth of the applicant

Form 14 is not required to be attested by a Gazetted officer, etc. The paying bank will identify the spouse/family member based on the information given in the PPO and its own ” know Your Customer” procedures.

III. In cases where, on death of the pensioner and spouse, family pension has to pass over to another family member: