Family pension regulation for Armed forces stands revised in line with government employees – Check details

The regulation and their instructions for grant of Ordinary Family Pension in Navy and Air Force shall also be amended accordingly.

The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) in the Ministry of Defence has issued a circular regarding a revision of regulation relating to the rate of family pension of pension regulation for the Army, Part-I (2008) in line of amendment done in Sub Rule (3) of Rule 54 of CSS Pension Rule, 1972 by DOP&PW.

There is a provision under which a minimum of 7 years of continuous qualifying service is required for grant of enhanced rate of Family Pension for the Armed Forces personnel.

Consequent upon issue of Gazette Notification No. 550 dated 19.09.2019 of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoP&PW), the condition of a minimum requirement of 7 years of continuous service for grant of enhanced rate of Ordinary Family Pension in the sub-rule (3)(a) & (b) of Rule 54 of CCS Pension Rule, 1972 has been deleted effective October 1, 2019, and now Government employee who died in service/invalided out even with less than 7 years of qualifying service shall be eligible for the enhanced rate of Family Pension.

This notification also has a provision where a Government employee who died within ten years before the 1st day of October 2019 without completing continuous service of seven years, his family shall be eligible for family pension at enhanced rates in accordance with sub rule (3) with effect from the 1st day of October 2019, subject to fulfillment of other conditions for grant of family pension.

Now, the President is pleased to decide that the same provision shall be extended to Armed Forces Personnel also. Accordingly, the clause “after having rendered not less than 7 years continuous qualifying service” of Regulation 64 (b) of Pension Regulations for the Army, Part-I (2008) stands deleted effective October 1, 2019.

As per the Circular issued on October 5, 2020, it has also been decided that where an Armed Forces Personnel died within ten years before the 1st October, 2019 without completing continuous service of seven years, his family shall be eligible for ordinary family pension at enhanced rate as per Regulations 64(b) of Pension Regulations for the Army Part-I(2008) with effect from the 1st October 2019 subject to fulfillment of other conditions for grant of Ordinary Family Pension.

Further, the provision of Army Instruction No. 51/1980 would stand modified upto this extent effective 01.10.2019. The regulation and their instructions for grant of Ordinary Family Pension in Navy and Air Force shall also be amended accordingly.