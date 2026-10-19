You make a UPI payment, but the transaction fails. The money is deducted from your bank account, and the refund does not arrive. Or you withdraw cash from an ATM, only to find that no cash comes out even though your account has been debited.

Such failed transactions can be frustrating. But did you know that if your bank fails to refund the money within the deadline prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), you may be entitled to compensation of Rs 100 for every day of delay?

The failure of the transaction can be due to various reasons such as disruption of communication links, non-availability of cash in ATMs, time-out of sessions, slow internet connection, etc.

The compensation depends on the type of transaction and the applicable refund deadline. Here is what you need to know about the RBI rules, how long banks have to reverse failed transactions, and when you can claim compensation.

The RBI’s rule states in its circular, Harmonisation of Turn Around Time (TAT) and customer compensation for failed transactions using authorized Payment Systems, dated September 20, 2019, that if the transaction is a ‘credit-push’ funds transfer and the beneficiary account is not credited while the debit to the originator has been effected, then credit is to be effected within the prescribed time period, failing which the penalty has to be paid to the beneficiary.

And if there is a delay in initiation of a transaction at the originator bank’s end beyond the TAT, then a penalty has to be paid to the originator, as per RBI.

What is a failed transaction and when will you get compensation?

According to RBI, a failed transaction is a transaction which has not been fully completed due to any reason not attributable to the customer, such as failure in communication links, non-availability of cash in an ATM, time-out of sessions, etc.

Failed transactions shall also include the credits which could not be effected to the beneficiary account on account of lack of full information or lack of proper information and delay in initiating a reversal transaction, RBI further clarifies.

The Turn Around Time (TAT) and customer compensation regulations, which went into effect on October 15, 2019, further clarify that the term “bank” also refers to non-banks and is applicable to them wherever they are permitted to operate. Domestic transactions, or those in which both the sender and the beneficiary are in India, are covered by this framework.

The RBI’s Rs 100-per-day compensation is not triggered merely because a UPI, ATM, or card transaction fails. It applies when the money has been debited, and the bank or payment system fails to reverse or resolve the transaction within the prescribed timeline.

For an ATM transaction where cash is not dispensed, and for failed merchant UPI or card payments, the outer limit is generally T+5 days.

For a UPI fund transfer where the beneficiary is not credited, the reversal is required by T+1 day. Once these timelines are breached, compensation is Rs 100 for every additional day of delay.

Importantly, the compensation should be credited automatically, without requiring the customer to make a claim.

According to the RBI, in the table below, T is the day of transaction and refers to the calendar date and R is the day on which the reversal is concluded and the funds are received by the issuer / originator. Reversal should be effected at the issuer / originator end on the same day when the funds are received from the beneficiary end.

Description of the incident Framework for auto-reversal and compensation 1. Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) including Micro-ATMs Timeline for auto-reversal Compensation payable Customer’s account debited but cash not dispensed. Pro-active reversal (R) of failed transaction within a maximum of T + 5 days. Rs 100/- per day of delay beyond T + 5 days, to the credit of the account holder. 2. Card Transaction Timeline for auto-reversal Compensation payable Card to card transfer and card account debited but the beneficiary card account not credited. Transaction to be reversed (R) latest within T + 1 day, if credit is not effected to the beneficiary account. Rs 100/- per day of delay beyond T + 1 day. Point of Sale (PoS) (Card Present) including Cash at PoS: Account debited but confirmation not received at merchant location i.e., charge-slip not generated. Auto-reversal within T + 5 days. Rs 100/- per day of delay beyond T + 5 days. Card Not Present (CNP) (e-commerce): Account debited but confirmation not received at merchant’s system. 3. Immediate Payment System (IMPS) Timeline for auto-reversal Compensation payable Account debited but the beneficiary account is not credited. If unable to credit to beneficiary account, auto reversal (R) by the Beneficiary bank latest on T + 1 day. Rs 100/- per day if delay is beyond T + 1 day. 4. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Timeline for auto-reversal Compensation payable Account debited but the beneficiary account is not credited (transfer of funds). If unable to credit the beneficiary account, auto reversal (R) by the Beneficiary bank latest on T + 1 day. Rs 100/- per day if delay is beyond T + 1 day. Account debited but transaction confirmation not received at merchant location (payment to merchant). Auto-reversal within T + 5 days. Rs 100/- per day if delay is beyond T + 5 days. 5. Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (including Aadhaar Pay) Timeline for auto-reversal Compensation payable Account debited but transaction confirmation not received at merchant location. Acquirer to initiate “Credit Adjustment” within T + 5 days. Rs 100/- per day if delay is beyond T + 5 days. Account debited but beneficiary account not credited. 6. Aadhaar Payment Bridge System (APBS): Delay in crediting beneficiary’s account. Beneficiary bank to reverse the transaction within T + 1 day. Rs 100/- per day if delay is beyond T + 1 day. 7. National Automated Clearing House (NACH) Timeline for auto-reversal Compensation payable Delay in crediting beneficiary’s account or reversal of amount. Beneficiary bank to reverse the uncredited transaction within T + 1 day. Rs 100/- per day if delay is beyond T + 1 day. Account debited despite revocation of debit mandate with the bank by the customer. Customer’s bank will be responsible for such debit. Resolution to be completed within T + 1 day. 8. Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) – Cards / Wallets Timeline for auto-reversal Compensation payable Off-Us transaction The transaction will ride on UPI, card network, IMPS, etc., as the case may be. The TAT and compensation rule of respective system shall apply. On-Us transaction: a) Beneficiary’s PPI not credited. b) PPI debited but transaction confirmation not received at merchant location. Reversal effected in Remitter’s account within T + 1 day. Rs 100/- per day if delay is beyond T + 1 day.

Source: RBI

The Rs 100 is compensation for delayed resolution, not merely for a failed transaction. The RBI framework prescribes different reversal timelines for UPI, ATM and card failures.

If the money is restored within that window, no compensation arises; if the deadline is breached, Rs 100 per day becomes payable automatically.

The RBI timeline starts from the calendar date of the failed transaction, not the complaint date. The prescribed reversal period is generally T+1 day for failed UPI fund transfers and card-to-card transfers, and T+5 days for ATM cash-not-dispensed cases, failed UPI merchant payments, and failed PoS/e-commerce card transactions.

Delay beyond the prescribed period attracts compensation of Rs 100 per day.

“Where a failed transaction is not reversed within the RBI-prescribed turnaround time, the applicable compensation should be credited suo motu, without the customer having to make a claim,” said Ramkumar Subramanian, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.

If this does not happen, the customer should first raise a formal complaint with the bank or payment service provider and retain the complaint acknowledgement and transaction details.

“Under the Reserve Bank–Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2026, the customer can approach the RBI Ombudsman if the regulated entity does not reply within 30 days or the applicable RBI/NPCI/Card Network timeline, whichever is higher, or earlier if a response is received but the customer is dissatisfied. The complaint can be lodged through RBI’s CMS portal,” according to Subramanian.

Key takeaway

Where a failed UPI transaction involves multiple participants, responsibility cannot simply be passed between the customer’s bank, beneficiary bank and payment service provider.

RBI’s framework applies to banks and other payment-system participants and requires failed transactions to be resolved within the prescribed turnaround time.

Where compensation becomes payable, it must be credited to the customer automatically, without waiting for a complaint or claim.

From the customer’s perspective, therefore, inter-party reconciliation should not delay either the reversal or the compensation due.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.