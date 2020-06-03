  • MORE MARKET STATS

Facing difficulty in applying for loan moratorium? This is what you need to do

Published: June 3, 2020 1:00:35 AM

In the absence of proof, it may not be possible to get moratorium for April 2020. However for availing the moratorium for May to August 2020, drop an email on hello@clix.capital.

The details and link for availing the moratorium will be on this page once the bank has worked out its policy.The details and link for availing the moratorium will be on this page once the bank has worked out its policy.

By Chaitali Dutta

I have a personal loan from Clix Capital. I registered for moratorium on April 2, the day I got the mail from them. EMI due was on April 7. However, it sent debit instruction to my account and it got rejected for insufficient funds. Though I have applied for moratorium, I got a message saying I had been opted out for the same. What should I do?
—RB Manohar
It is always a good habit to save emails/ messages where you are requesting for any change. In the absence of proof, it may not be possible to get moratorium for April 2020. However for availing the moratorium for May to August 2020, drop an email on hello@clix.capital. You should get an auto-generated email saying it has received your email. In case you do not, then talk to its customer care to get the updated email id. Save these emails as proof of your request and its acknowledgment.

Related News

I have Axis Bank credit card and am unable to avail moratorium as the customer care service is not working in the banking app. I don’t have money to pay minimum dues in the month of June. Till now I have paid my minimum dues. What should I do?
—Sunny
Look for an update on the link https://www.axisbank.com/avail-moratorium-on-bank-emi. Currently, the site says the bank is working towards extending moratorium till end of August 2020. The details and link for availing the moratorium will be on this page once the bank has worked out its policy.

I took loan from LoanTap. From April I took EMI moratorium. While it accepted my request, it went ahead with the ECS which coud not be honoured and ICICI Bank has levied a charge. What should I do?
—Vijay Kumar
Your request for moratorium should have an email trail as calls to call centers will not have proof. If you received a communication from LoanTap after your request, keep that safely. Your next step will be to write to info@loantap.in giving your loan details and the fact (with proof) that the NBFC had already registered your request. Give the screenshot of the charges ICICI Bank has levied due to the loan EMI ECS not getting honoured. Request it to reimburse these charges as the oversight was on their part.

The writer is founder, AZUKE Personal Finance Advisory (www.azukefinance. com). Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Facing difficulty in applying for loan moratorium? This is what you need to do
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Fixed income: Opt for longer tenure to earn higher interest rates
2Personal Loan: Most of the Indians may opt for loan to tide over COVID crisis- Survey
3Atal Pension Yojana: Rs 5000, Rs 4000 or Rs 3000? Can you switch APY pension options? 5 new rules