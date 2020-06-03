Facing difficulty in applying for loan moratorium? This is what you need to do

The details and link for availing the moratorium will be on this page once the bank has worked out its policy.

By Chaitali Dutta

I have a personal loan from Clix Capital. I registered for moratorium on April 2, the day I got the mail from them. EMI due was on April 7. However, it sent debit instruction to my account and it got rejected for insufficient funds. Though I have applied for moratorium, I got a message saying I had been opted out for the same. What should I do?

—RB Manohar

It is always a good habit to save emails/ messages where you are requesting for any change. In the absence of proof, it may not be possible to get moratorium for April 2020. However for availing the moratorium for May to August 2020, drop an email on hello@clix.capital. You should get an auto-generated email saying it has received your email. In case you do not, then talk to its customer care to get the updated email id. Save these emails as proof of your request and its acknowledgment.

I have Axis Bank credit card and am unable to avail moratorium as the customer care service is not working in the banking app. I don’t have money to pay minimum dues in the month of June. Till now I have paid my minimum dues. What should I do?

—Sunny

Look for an update on the link https://www.axisbank.com/avail-moratorium-on-bank-emi. Currently, the site says the bank is working towards extending moratorium till end of August 2020. The details and link for availing the moratorium will be on this page once the bank has worked out its policy.

I took loan from LoanTap. From April I took EMI moratorium. While it accepted my request, it went ahead with the ECS which coud not be honoured and ICICI Bank has levied a charge. What should I do?

—Vijay Kumar

Your request for moratorium should have an email trail as calls to call centers will not have proof. If you received a communication from LoanTap after your request, keep that safely. Your next step will be to write to info@loantap.in giving your loan details and the fact (with proof) that the NBFC had already registered your request. Give the screenshot of the charges ICICI Bank has levied due to the loan EMI ECS not getting honoured. Request it to reimburse these charges as the oversight was on their part.

The writer is founder, AZUKE Personal Finance Advisory (www.azukefinance. com).