The pension fund regulator has launched NPS Central which provides a unified digital experience for subscribers of National Pension System (NPS). Saikat Neogi explains how the portal can simplify the NPS lifecycle—from onboarding and contributions to investment decisions, portability, and retirement disbursal

What is NPS Central?

IT IS A unified digital platform launched by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) which will enable subscribers of National Pension System (NPS) to enrol, invest and manage their account. It is jointly managed by the three central recordkeeping agencies (CRA) under NPS—Protean, KFintech, and CAMS. Each CRA will continue maintaining its own subscriber records, while NPS Central will access the information required to provide a consolidated experience.

They will securely share relevant data with NPS Central through standardised interfaces, enabling interoperability while retaining accountability for their respective records. “The objective is to unify access and service delivery, rather than necessarily merge all three CRAs into one database,” says Vishwajeet Goel, head, Pensionbazaar. A useful parallel is MF Central, which brings together mutual fund investments across participating registrars, fund houses and distributors through a common interface. NPS Central has the potential to deliver a similar level of consolidation for NPS investments across CRAs, PoPs, pension fund managers and the employers.

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How can an NPS subscriber access these services?

A SUBSCRIBER CAN log in to NPS Central (www.npscentral.in) with mobile number and date of birth and authenticate it with a one-time password. The subscriber need not remember his PRAN number and will not have to manage separate logins across different CRAs. At present, the account holder has to either log in to their point-of-presence (PoP) interface or CRA interface to manage their NPS account, check their balance, get a statement or switch fund houses. For an employee who has changed jobs multiple times and has a corporate NPS account, the unified platform will make it easier for him to access pension services, irrespective of which CRA maintains the account.

The unified digital platform will also facilitate registration for NPS Swasthya, a health-focused pension initiative introduced by the pension fund regulator recently.

How will this help subscribers?

FOR NEW CUSTOMERS, the unified platform will make onboarding easier. It will help them understand available NPS options before registering, explore scheme features, charges and historical returns before investing. They can resolve queries without navigating multiple service-provider portals.

For existing subscribers, it will simplify access to contributions, profile updates, statements and grievance services. Employees under corporate NPS can monitor contributions and verification of employer remittances.

As the disbursal stage is the most critical part of an NPS subscriber’s journey, experts say the portal should enable features that will help subscribers navigate premature and final withdrawals, explore the Retirement Income Scheme, select the annuity option and the provider and the associated documentation and processes. As these functionalities are already available through CRA platforms, bringing them into NPS Central would be the logical next step.

Will it address the need for portability?

THE PLATFORM COULD be a game-changer for corporate NPS subscribers who change jobs multiple times and need to move their accounts from one CRA to another, and help make portability a reality. At present, a subscriber has to submit an inter-CRA subscriber shifting request to change the CRA. Corporate NPS subscribers have grown 2.3 times from 1.4 million in FY22 to 3.2 million in FY27 (till September 30).

As more young employees join NPS to build a tax-efficient nest egg, experts say CRA switching should become part of the platform. “An employer may use a different CRA from the one maintaining the employee’s existing NPS account. Simplifying this transition would make corporate NPS easier to manage for employees and employers,” says Amit H L, founder and CEO, Floatr Wealth. In fact, prior to the introduction of the Universal Account Number by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, subscribers there faced difficulties managing multiple accounts whenever they changed jobs.

How can this be improved further?

IN JULY, THE regulator had launched a digital toolkit — The Pension Fund Returns for Informed Decision & Empowerment (PRIDE-DISHA) to make better-informed retirement planning decisions. It enables investors to decide whether to remain in a higher-equity active choice strategy, move to an auto choice option for automatic age-based rebalancing, or switch between them as they approach retirement in order to optimise long-term risk-adjusted returns.

Integrating this with NPS Central would be a logical step towards creating a comprehensive, single-point platform for NPS subscribers. PRIDE-DISHA could provide the analytical capabilities for comparing historical returns and investment outcomes, while NPS Central could serve as the common interface through which subscribers review their options and act on informed decisions. This integration would eliminate the need to navigate separate platforms to compare pension funds and then return to the account portal to act on that information.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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