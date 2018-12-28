Experience the luxury of driving a premium car without owning one; Know-how

The price of these luxury cars ranges in lakhs and crores- the Mustang GT Rs. 65Lakhs, the Maserati Ghibli Rs. 1.42Cr; but you can get it in a few thousand.

India is not far behind and is fast catching up with the renting and sharing economy, that is thriving all over the globe. Renting the otherwise expensive luxury cars is an ongoing trend. Be it for one night, the weekend or for a road trip, renting luxury cars has never been easier.

Engineering professional Diyvik Bhatia from Delhi recently had taken a Ford Mustang on hire for a short weekend trip from a self-drive car rental company. Though he loves to drive premium cars but feels owning one isn’t a good idea in the city. Similar to Bhatia, there is a growing number of people who prefer to rent cars and even high-end bikes to meet their travel needs.

Experts suggest, in space-starved cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru, among several others, it becomes hard to go beyond 40 kilometers per hour while using cars for day-to-day traveling. Renting a luxury car suits many as it is simpler and pocket-friendly. It also excludes the expenses like regular maintenance, insurance, etc., making it a more favorable option for many users.

How to rent one?

Renting luxury cars is especially preferred on special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, long drives and road trips. In the self-drive sector, various companies such as Avis, Kayak Urbandrive, and Zoomcars are booming.

You can book a luxury car or bike either online or from their mobile apps. The services offered by these companies are quite hassle-free and also offer easy access and ready availability. Unlike the western countries, there is no age limit for hiring a high-end luxury car in India. You can just book one with your normal driving licence.

Rental options of these luxury cars are available for both short-term and long-term periods. Starting from hourly to daily, weekly and even monthly basis. You can also opt for chauffeur-driven services or stick to the self-driven.

What all is available?

You will be able to find almost all types of high-end cars and bikes. According to rental companies, in the sports car range, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Ford Mustang are very popular. Other than that, there is also high demand for luxury MUVs and SUVs.

Cost

The price of these cars varies depending on the series/model you choose and the tenure. For instance, the Porche Boxster can cost you Rs 89,600 for a day and Rs 1,096,000 for 10 days, whereas, the BMW 3 series can be hired for as little as Rs 7,840 a day going up to Rs 120,000 for 10 days. A Mercedes E Class will cost you Rs 12,000 for a day and Rs 120,000 for 10 days. The Jaguar XF for a day will cost you Rs 15,340 and Rs 218,740 for 10 days, whereas for a day, the BMW 7 series will cost you Rs 20,160, the Ford Mustang GT Rs 67,200, the Maserati Ghibli Rs 67,200 and the Audi R8 Rs 89,600.

Road trips on bikes are very popular nowadays, due to which most high-end bikes are mostly hired for road trips. Some of the high on demand premium bike brands are Ducati, Kawasaki, Triumph Bonneville, Royal Enfield, and Harley Davidson. The rental charges range from Rs 300-500 for an hour, to Rs 14,000 for a day. A Suzuki Hayabusa will cost you Rs 13,610 for a day, whereas a Harley Davidson Street Rod can be rented for Rs 6,000 a day.

Most of these rental companies charge a refundable deposit ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 200,000 for high-end cars at the time of booking. You can also choose the pick-up and drop option at different locations and also home-delivery of the car, but with additional charges. The cost of fuel, however, will be borne by you.

It is quite evident that damaging these cars can burn a hole in your pocket. Though all the vehicles are insured by the rental companies, damage liability ranges from Rs 7,000 for minor accidents to almost Rs 200,000 for major accidents. But even if you get minor scratches, the amount will be deducted from your security deposit.