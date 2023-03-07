ESS Global opens franchise office in Noida

ESS Global, a name reckoned with overseas student services, has opened up an office in Noida. This franchise office has started its operations from plot no. 19, Sector 127, Noida.

This office is a part of the organisation’s expansion plans owing to the demand for a good consultancy dealing in student visa, tourist visa, permanent resident visa and skilled base visa services in the NCR.

With years of exemplary services in the field of student visa services for countries, including Canada, Australia, UK and other European countries, ESS Global has been rated amongst the top companies in its field.

ESS Global has recently scaled up its consultancy operations in Dubai, Philippines and various parts of India.

As it happens, visa interviews happen to be very tricky and a large number of candidates falter, which is where counsellors at ESS Global step in, according to the company.

In addition to helping the candidates prepare for the interview questions, the professionals also apprise them with useful tips to sail smoothly through the evaluation processes.



Rohit Sethi, director at ESS Global, said that they have hired the best of the professionals for Noida office who will extend services to the individuals interested in studying, working and permanently settling overseas.