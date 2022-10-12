ESS Global enters Manila, plans to open office in Dubai soon

Under its expansion plans, ESS Global – a leading overseas education consultancy – has opened its office in Manila, Philippines, and plans to open its office in Dubai soon. The consultancy assists students from India to study abroad in destinations such as Australia, Canada, European countries, New Zealand, Singapore, UK, and USA.

A seminar was also organized in Manila which was attended by a large number of students aspiring to study overseas.

Rohit Sethi, director at ESS Global, was the key speaker at the seminar who also interacted with the students and answered to their queries.

The Manila office is located in the centre of the city.

“It is an era of globalization and students want to study in their choicest field irrespective of the country. Students not only get exposed to new place, culture, way of life but also learn to survive out of their comfort zones which carves out their personality,” opined Sethi.

He also revealed that ESS Global will soon open an office in Dubai as there is a huge demand for a good consultancy dealing in student visas and immigration.

The organization has years of reputation of helping students with the visas to several countries, including Canada, Australia, UK and various other European countries.

The organization is already shortlisting individuals and companies for giving its franchise in the major cities across India. Thousands of applications have been received by the company out of which the best would be shortlisted, according to the company.

Visa interviews happen to give a cold feet to a large number of candidates and that’s where the counsellors at ESS Global step in. Not only do they prepare the students for possible questions in the interviews but also equip them with useful tips that help them during interviews.

The team of professionals extend support to the students by counselling them about the suitable subjects/fields that correspond with their interests, personality and financial status.