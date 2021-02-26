  • MORE MARKET STATS

ESIC subscriber base up in December

February 26, 2021 12:15 AM

According to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the total “number of newly registered employees & paying contribution during the month” with the ESIC in December was 12,06,734, a little higher than the previous highest of 12,06,095 recorded in October this fiscal.

The highest number of new subscribers to the social security scheme run by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) so far in the current fiscal was recorded in December, with the marginal rise over the previous high registered in October.

December also saw the highest number of female workers (2,02,769) joining with the ESIC scheme so far in the current fiscal.

The lowest addition to the ESIC subscriber base was in April at 2,63,319. In November, the number was at 9,48,748. According to the NSO data, 1,51,45,261 new subscribers joined with the ESIC in the entire 2019-20. In 2018-19, it was 1,49,65,972.

