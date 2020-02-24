ESIC Special Service Fortnight 2020: From payment of cash benefits to redressal of public grievances – Check offers

The ESIC takes care of an individual’s medical expenses by providing reasonable medical care, in case of any untimely health-related eventuality.

On the 68th anniversary of the ESI scheme, the ESIC Special Service Fortnight is being celebrated from 24th February 2020 to 10th March 2020. The members of the scheme can avail many services free of cost during this period.

It may be noted that the Employee State Insurance Corporation Scheme (ESICS) provides members financial protection in case of an unfortunate health-related eventuality. The scheme offers medical benefits, maternity benefits, unemployment allowance, disability benefits, etc.

The Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948 (ESI Act), incorporates health-related eventualities which workers are exposed to on a daily basis, including any type of sickness, maternity, temporary or permanent disability, diseases contracted from a workplace, death due to employment, or any type of injury that results in the loss of wages or earning capacity.

What does the scheme offer?

When a company has 10 or more employees, it is mandatory for that company to register with the ESIC. Under such a company, an employee earning less than Rs 21,000 per month contributes 1.75 per cent of their salary towards the ESI whereas the employer pays 4.75 per cent towards the ESI, making a total of 6.5 per cent.

ESIC Special Service Fortnight

On the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the scheme, the ESIC Special Service Fortnight is being celebrated from 24th February 2020 to 10th March 2020. During this period, the ESIC scheme will offer special benefits, which include:

• Health check-up camps daily, for ESI beneficiaries

• Spot redressal of public grievances at ESIC offices/hospitals

• Distribution of health passbooks at the venue of the camps

• Mock fire drill at all ESIC hospitals on 6th March 2020

• Special camps at ESIC office/hospitals for payment of cash benefits and clearance of pending bills of IPs and channel partners of ESIC

New initiatives under Special Service Fortnight

During this fortnight, the monthly contribution has been reduced from 4.75 per cent to 3.25 per cent for employers and from 1.75 per cent to 0.75 per cent for employees. Under the scheme ‘Seva Setu Kendra’ will be opened for availing health care services and cash benefits.

Major benefits of this scheme

1. Medical benefits, wherein the ESIC takes care of an individual’s medical expenses by providing reasonable medical care, in case of any untimely health-related eventuality.

2. In case a temporary disablement of an employee, the scheme ensures monthly wage is paid to that employee for the period of the injury. In the case of permanent disablement, the employee will be paid for the remainder of the employee’s life.

3. In terms of maternity benefits, ESIC provides the average daily wages to the employee for a period of up to 26 weeks from the time of going into labor and 6 weeks in case of a miscarriage.

4. Other benefits include sickness benefit, unemployment allowance, dependent’s benefit, confinement expenses, funeral expenses, physical rehabilitation, vocational training, and skill upgradation training under Rajiv Gandhi Shramik Kalyan Yojana (RGSKY)