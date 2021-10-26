  • MORE MARKET STATS

ESIC scheme adds 13.22 lakh new members in August

By: |
October 26, 2021 4:05 AM

According to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the total “number of newly registered employees & paying contribution during the month” with the ESIC in August was 13,22,530, a little lower than the previous month’s tally of 13,33,584.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday, between September 2017 and August 2021, around 5.56 crore new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday, between September 2017 and August 2021, around 5.56 crore new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.

A little over 13.22 lakh new subscribers joined the social security scheme run by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in August, the second highest number in a month so far in the current fiscal.

According to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the total “number of newly registered employees & paying contribution during the month” with the ESIC in August was 13,22,530, a little lower than the previous month’s tally of 13,33,584.

Related News

The Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948, is applicable to non-seasonal, manufacturing establishments employing 10 or more workers. The wage ceiling is Rs 21,000 per month.

Since April 2018, the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) has been bringing out the employment-related statistics in the formal sector covering the period from September 2017 onwards.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday, between September 2017 and August 2021, around 5.56 crore new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. ESIC scheme adds 13.22 lakh new members in August
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1YOUR QUERIES: You can take a personal loan from a bank against your fixed deposits
2Your Money: Make a smart investment in gold ETFs this Diwali
3Mutual funds: What tracking error says about a mutual fund