ESIC scheme adds 13.22 lakh new members in August

According to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the total “number of newly registered employees & paying contribution during the month” with the ESIC in August was 13,22,530, a little lower than the previous month’s tally of 13,33,584.
A little over 13.22 lakh new subscribers joined the social security scheme run by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in August, the second highest number in a month so far in the current fiscal.
The Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948, is applicable to non-seasonal, manufacturing establishments employing 10 or more workers. The wage ceiling is Rs 21,000 per month.
Since April 2018, the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) has been bringing out the employment-related statistics in the formal sector covering the period from September 2017 onwards.
According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday, between September 2017 and August 2021, around 5.56 crore new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.
