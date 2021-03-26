ESIC scheme adds 11.55 lakh new members in January 2021

“During September, 2017 – January, 2021; 4,75,00,186 new subscribers joined the ESI scheme,” it said.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) recorded a little over 11.55 lakh new subscribers in January 2021 as against 12.22 lakh in the previous month.

According to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the total “number of newly registered employees & paying contribution during the month” with the ESIC in January was 11,55,451 compared with 12,22,457 in December, 2020.

The lowest addition was in April last year at 2,63,319. In November, the number was at 9,52,892. According to the NSO data, enrolments of new subscribers with ESIC were 1.51 crore in 2019-20, compared to 1.49 crore in 2018-19. During September 2017 to March 2018, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers had joined the ESIC scheme.

“During September, 2017 – January, 2021; 4,75,00,186 new subscribers joined the ESI scheme,” it said.

ESI is applicable to establishments having more than 10 workers. The wage ceiling is Rs 21,000 per month.

Since April 2018, the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MosPI) has been bringing out the employment related statistics in the formal sector covering the period September 2017 onwards, using information on the number of subscribers who have subscribed under three major schemes — the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme and the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

According to the report, new subscribers who joined the retirement fund body EPFO in January, 2021 stood at 8.2 lakh, down from 8.47 lakh in December 2020.

“During September, 2017 – January 2021; 4,03,28,543 new subscribers joined the EPF scheme,” it said.

In January, 2021, 53,297 new subscribers joined NPS, marginally down from 53,040 a month earlier.

It also said that 24,15,135 new subscribers joined and contributed in the NPS central government, state governments and corporate schemes between September 2017 and January, 2021.