ESIC asked to extend social security schemes to all districts

The government has directed the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to extend its social security schemes in all 744 districts of the country by December this year. The expansion programme will have to take into consideration the increased beneficiary base, post implementation of the new legislation on social security.

Presently, ESI scheme is fully implemented in 443 districts and partially implemented in 153 districts, whereas 148 districts are not covered under ESI scheme.

The ESI scheme is applicable to all factories and other establishments employing 10 or more persons earning up to Rs 21,000 a month. In the contributory scheme, the employer contributes 3.25% and the employee 0.75% of the wages towards the scheme.

ESIC extends free medical care to its members or insured persons (IPs), and members of their families, called beneficiaries. The number of ESIC IPs and beneficiaries, as on March 31, 2021, stood at 34 million and 131 million respectively.

Taking part in a two-day brainstorming event of the ESIC, labour minister Bhupender Yadav also directed the ESIC to provide its beneficiaries cashless medical care services through Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna (ABPMJAY)-empanelled hospitals in all districts of the country.

Beneficiaries of ESI scheme in over 150 districts are already availing cashless medical care through this tie-up arrangement.