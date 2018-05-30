Equity Mutual Funds: Why it is important to understand growth and value style of investing

Growth style of investing is followed by those funds that invest in companies which are expected to grow faster than other companies in the future by way of profits earned, revenues and/or cash flows.

Equity mutual funds follow two styles of investing: Growth and Value. What is the difference between these two? What does it mean for new investors in terms of risks, returns or other factors? To build an equity investment strategy and a portfolio to accommodate your personal investing objectives, it is important to know the difference between the growth and value styles of investing.

Growth style

Growth style of investing is followed by those funds that invest in companies which are expected to grow faster than other companies in the future by way of profits earned, revenues and/or cash flows. High-growth companies are typically in rapidly changing industries in which they must continually re-invest profits in order to maintain or grow their market position.

This which can lead to a compounding effect over time that generates tremendous returns. Such companies offer higher potential, but that rapid change could work against them just as quickly if they invest incorrectly, so growth companies are typically riskier in nature.

There may be little or no earnings today, but growth investors tend to pay more attention to a company’s future earnings potential instead of focusing on a seemingly high valuation on the most recent earnings and cash flow figures.

Key characteristics

More expensive: Growth funds may be seen as expensive and overvalued. Their underlying stock prices tend to be high relative to their fundamentals such as sales, profits and dividends, since growth investors believe a company’s fundamentals will increase more rapidly in the future and justify what seems like an expensive stock price today.

Lower margin of safety: In frothy markets, investors in growth funds experience price swings in greater magnitude. Such funds are best suited for investors who are risk tolerant and have a longer time horizon.

Value style

Value style of investing is followed by those funds that invest in companies whose stock prices don’t reflect their underlying worth, sometimes referred to as “intrinsic value.” Value investors believe that such stocks are selling at a price that is lower in relation to current earnings or assets or other fundamental value measures.

Typically stocks that are selling at lower multiples of earnings or other measures have had temporary setbacks in their business, or are in industries with lower growth outlooks and is considered more ‘boring,’ so to speak. While the businesses may be boring at times, the resulting neglect from the market can create massive “mispricing” opportunities, and value investors bet that as time goes on, the market will recognise the company’s true value and the price will rise.

Key characteristics

Less expensive: Their underlying stock prices are low relative to their fundamentals such as sales, profits and dividends.

Higher margin of safety: Because value investors typically pay a lower price for stocks (in terms of multiple of earnings

or cash flow, etc.), the stocks tend not to be hit as hard when the earnings outlook changes a bit.

With growth companies, on the other hand, small changes to the growth outlook have an outsized effect on the value of the firm because just slightly lower growth now considerably brings down the earnings numbers several years down the line – which is what those growth investors are paying for in the first place.

Source: Quantum Mutual Fund