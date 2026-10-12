Equity mutual fund inflows rose 30.6% month-on-month to Rs 38,307 crore in September 2026 from Rs 29,329 crore in August, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday.

Small-cap funds attracted the highest inflows among equity fund categories at Rs 9,039 crore, followed by mid-cap funds at Rs 7,835 crore.

SIP contributions to mutual funds touched a record high of Rs 32,490 crore in September, rising marginally from Rs 32,297 crore in August.

On a year-on-year basis, SIP inflows grew 11% from Rs 29,361 crore in September 2025. The steady rise shows that investors continued to invest through monthly SIPs even as inflows across equity mutual fund categories varied.

Flexi-cap funds also saw a strong increase in inflows, while large-cap funds returned to positive territory after witnessing net outflows in August.

However, equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) funds continued to see net outflows, although the amount declined from the previous month.

Small-cap and mid-cap funds shine again

Among equity mutual fund categories, small-cap funds continued to attract the highest inflows in September, with net investments rising 13.4% to Rs 9,039 crore from Rs 7,973 crore in August.

Mid-cap funds also saw strong inflows, with investments increasing 12.1% to Rs 7,835 crore from Rs 6,989 crore in the previous month. The rise in inflows suggests that investor interest in these two categories remained strong during the month.

Flexi-cap funds saw an even sharper rise in inflows. Net investments increased 32.5% to Rs 6,702 crore in September from Rs 5,059 crore in August.

Multi-cap funds, on the other hand, recorded a modest increase of 3.4% to Rs 3,860 crore from Rs 3,733 crore. Large and mid-cap funds also attracted higher investments, with inflows rising 10.3% to Rs 4,271 crore from Rs 3,873 crore.

Large-cap funds returned to positive territory in September, attracting net inflows of Rs 859 crore after seeing net outflows of Rs 1,147 crore in August. This marked a turnaround in investor flows towards funds that primarily invest in large companies.

Sectoral funds also saw a sharp reversal, moving from net outflows of Rs 53 crore in August to net inflows of Rs 1,840 crore in September.

Focused funds see 40% surge in inflows

Among other categories, focused funds recorded a 39.8% rise in inflows to Rs 1,391 crore from Rs 995 crore in August. Value funds attracted Rs 1,291 crore, compared with just Rs 24 crore in the previous month.

Thematic fund inflows edged up 1.9% to Rs 1,800 crore from Rs 1,766 crore, while dividend yield funds moved back into positive territory with net inflows of Rs 179 crore after witnessing outflows of Rs 134 crore in August.

Equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS), however, continued to see net outflows, although withdrawals moderated. Net outflows fell 38.6% to Rs 662 crore in September from Rs 1,078 crore in August.

This indicates that investors continued to withdraw more money than they invested in tax-saving equity funds during the month, despite the improvement compared with August.

Multi-asset allocation funds still going strong

Multi-asset allocation funds continued to attract strong inflows, although collections remained almost flat in September. The category received Rs 3,667 crore in net inflows, compared with Rs 3,671 crore in August, a marginal decline of 0.1%, according to AMFI data.

Aggressive hybrid funds saw inflows rise 40.9% to Rs 1,864 crore from Rs 1,323 crore in August. Balanced hybrid funds also attracted Rs 314 crore, against Rs 1,836 crore in the previous month.

However, arbitrage funds saw a reversal, moving from net inflows of Rs 3,789 crore in August to net outflows of Rs 3,956 crore in September. Equity savings funds also reported higher net outflows of Rs 1,228 crore, compared with Rs 246 crore in August.

Inflows into debt mutual funds weaken further

Debt mutual funds, meanwhile, saw a sharp reversal in flows. The category recorded net outflows of Rs 1.83 lakh crore in September, compared with net inflows of Rs 8,127 crore in August.

Liquid funds accounted for a major share of the withdrawals, with net outflows of Rs 95,743 crore against inflows of Rs 19,934 crore in August. Money market funds also saw outflows of Rs 50,846 crore, compared with inflows of Rs 11,735 crore in the previous month.

Ultra-short-term funds reported net outflows of Rs 11,729 crore, against inflows of Rs 4,257 crore in August.

Corporate bond funds saw net outflows of Rs 4,652 crore in September, compared with Rs 3,190 crore in August. Banking and PSU debt funds also recorded outflows of Rs 2,412 crore, higher than the Rs 1,288 crore withdrawn in August.

Gilt funds, however, bucked the trend, attracting net inflows of Rs 600 crore in September after seeing outflows of Rs 1,824 crore in August. Credit risk funds also moved into positive territory, recording inflows of Rs 127 crore against outflows of Rs 23 crore in the previous month.

Index funds performance

Equity index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw higher inflows in September, official data shows. Equity index funds attracted net inflows of Rs 2,649 crore, up 10.7% from Rs 2,393 crore in August.

Equity ETFs saw a sharper rise, with net inflows increasing 37.6% to Rs 9,960 crore from Rs 7,237 crore in the previous month.

Within ETFs, gold ETFs continued to attract investor interest, with net inflows rising 71.4% to Rs 4,451 crore in September from Rs 2,597 crore in August. Silver ETFs also saw inflows increase to Rs 1,974 crore from Rs 1,271 crore, a rise of 55.4%. The stronger inflows came even as debt ETFs continued to see net outflows, although withdrawals eased slightly to Rs 884 crore in September from Rs 945 crore in August.

Debt index funds, however, saw a sharp reversal in flows. They recorded net outflows of Rs 6,258 crore in September, compared with Rs 1,610 crore in August. This marked a significant change in investor flows towards debt-oriented index funds during the month. Overall, the data shows that equity ETFs and precious metal ETFs attracted more money in September, while debt index funds faced heavier withdrawals.

Mutual fund AUM drops Rs 4.44 lakh crore despite equity inflows

The mutual fund industry’s assets under management (AUM) fell 5.1% to Rs 82.64 lakh crore in September 2026 from Rs 87.08 lakh crore in August, a decline of Rs 4.44 lakh crore, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

The fall came even as equity mutual funds attracted net inflows of Rs 38,307 crore during the month.

Debt mutual funds were the biggest drag, recording net outflows of Rs 1.83 lakh crore in September, compared with outflows of Rs 8,127 crore in August.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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