A year ago, investors who had spread their money across equity, gold, debt and real estate might have expected these assets to behave differently and balance out the risks in their portfolios. But recent market movements have shown that no asset class is completely immune to uncertainty. Equities have seen sharp swings, gold has corrected after a strong rally, bond yields have moved higher, and property prices have continued to show uneven growth across cities.

For investors, this raises an important question. Should they continue with their existing asset allocation, increase exposure to assets that have performed well, or move money into safer investments until the uncertainty settles? The temptation to make changes can be strong, particularly when market movements start affecting portfolio values. But financial experts say that reacting to every market movement can do more damage than the volatility itself.

The challenge, according to Prateek Nigudkar, Senior Fund Manager at Shriram AMC, is that investors often confuse diversification with owning several investments that are currently performing well.

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“The idea behind diversification was never that every asset rises together,” he says. Different assets respond differently to economic conditions, interest rates and investor sentiment. The purpose is to ensure that a setback in one part of the portfolio does not derail the entire financial plan.

That distinction has become particularly important in the current environment. The Nifty 50 has faced fluctuations over the past year, while gold prices have experienced sharp monthly movements. Bond yields have also moved higher, putting pressure on the prices of existing bonds. These developments show why investors need to look beyond the latest returns of individual assets and assess how their overall portfolio is positioned.

What recent market movements tell investors

The recent performance of different asset classes illustrates why diversification is not simply about investing in the asset that is delivering the highest returns.

How major asset classes have moved

Asset class Recent movement What it indicates Indian equities Nifty 50 down around 6.5% over one year as of November 4, 2026 Equity investors have faced negative returns despite periodic recoveries Gold Domestic 24-carat gold prices fell 7.75% in June, rose 9.11% in August and fell 6.48% in October 2026 A strong investment theme does not eliminate short-term volatility Government bonds 10-year G-sec yield increased from around 6.49% in November 2025 to around 7.26% on November 4, 2026 Rising yields can put pressure on existing bond prices Debt mutual funds One-year category-average returns ranged from around 2% for gilt funds to over 6% for liquid funds Debt investments carry different interest-rate and duration risks Residential real estate NHB’s 50-city housing price index rose 7% year-on-year in Q1 FY27 Property prices have continued to appreciate, but performance varies significantly by location

Sources: Nifty 50 historical market data, domestic gold price data, World Government Bonds, Value Research and National Housing Bank RESIDEX. Data as available up to November 4, 2026.

The equity market’s performance is a reminder that even large-cap stocks are not immune to corrections. The Nifty 50’s one-year movement also masks the sharp fluctuations within the period. For investors who entered the market at different points, the experience could have been quite different.

Gold, meanwhile, has demonstrated that it cannot be treated as an investment that only moves upwards during uncertain times. Domestic 24-carat gold prices fell 7.75% in June 2026, recovered by 9.11% in August and declined another 6.48% in October. An investor who increased gold exposure after seeing its earlier rally could have found the portfolio exposed to a correction soon afterwards.

Debt investments have their own risks. The yield on India’s 10-year government bond rose from around 6.49% in November 2025 to around 7.26% on November 4, 2026. When market yields rise, prices of existing fixed-rate bonds generally fall because their older coupon payments become less attractive compared with newly issued bonds. The extent of the price impact depends on the bond’s maturity and duration.

This is also why investors should not assume that all debt mutual funds are equivalent to fixed deposits. Liquid funds and gilt funds have different risk profiles. Long-duration and gilt funds can be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than shorter-duration debt categories.

Real estate presents a different picture. Unlike shares, gold ETFs or bonds, property does not have a continuously quoted market price. Transactions take time, and the price at which a property can actually be sold may differ from the prevailing quoted rate. However, official housing indices provide a useful indication of the broader trend.

According to the National Housing Bank’s RESIDEX, residential property prices across 50 cities increased 7% year-on-year in the April-June 2026 quarter. Prices increased in 47 of the 50 cities tracked. However, the difference between individual markets was substantial.

The message is clear: volatility does not affect every asset in the same way. Investors need to understand what is driving each movement before making changes to their portfolios.

Five portfolio mistakes investors should avoid

1. Chasing the asset class that has delivered the highest returns

One of the biggest mistakes investors make during uncertain markets is increasing exposure to whichever asset has performed best recently. When gold prices rise sharply, investors start buying more gold. When equity markets recover, they rush back into stocks. When interest rates rise, fixed-income products offering attractive yields start looking irresistible.

But past performance does not guarantee that an asset will continue to outperform.

Gold is a good example. Its strong performance in earlier periods may have encouraged investors to increase allocations. However, the correction in October shows how quickly sentiment can change. The same applies to equity funds. A fund or category that tops the performance charts in one year may not remain among the leaders in the following year.

Hrishikesh Palve, Director at Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, points to the firm’s analysis of mutual fund performance over 13 years. It found that, on average, only 36% of the best-performing funds in one year continued to feature among the top performers in the following year.

This is why investors should not select mutual funds purely on the basis of their latest rankings.

“Investors should look beyond recent rankings,” Palve says. They should assess a fund’s performance against its benchmark and category peers over different periods and examine its consistency across market cycles.

The same principle applies to asset allocation. Gold can provide diversification, but it should not become an oversized part of the portfolio simply because prices have risen. Similarly, an investor should not increase equity exposure just because the market has started recovering.

The objective should be to maintain the allocation required by financial goals, rather than chase the asset that has delivered the highest recent return.

2. Stopping SIPs or selling investments in panic

A falling market can make investors question their decision to remain invested. Portfolio values decline, negative news dominates market discussions and investors begin to worry about further losses. One common reaction is to stop systematic investment plans or redeem existing mutual fund investments.

Experts say this can turn a temporary market correction into a permanent loss for investors who sell at unfavourable levels.

A SIP allows investors to purchase mutual fund units at different market levels. When the NAV falls, the same investment amount buys more units. When markets recover, those additional units can contribute to portfolio growth. However, this does not guarantee returns or protect investors against losses.

Palve believes investors should continue their SIPs during market corrections rather than stop them out of fear.

Nigudkar makes a similar point. He says stopping SIPs when markets fall defeats one of the key advantages of systematic investing.

However, continuing SIPs should not be confused with ignoring the health of a portfolio. Investors should review whether the funds they hold continue to meet their objectives and whether their overall allocation remains appropriate.

There is a difference between a market correction and a change in the fundamentals of an investment. A temporary fall in NAV alone may not justify exiting a fund. But consistent underperformance against the benchmark and peers over a prolonged period, or a significant change in the fund’s strategy, may warrant a closer examination.

3. Treating diversification as owning too many funds and investments

Many investors believe they have diversified their portfolios because they hold several mutual funds, multiple stocks, gold investments, fixed deposits and property. But the number of investments does not necessarily determine the level of diversification.

For instance, an investor holding five large-cap mutual funds may have substantial exposure to the same leading companies. Similarly, holding several sector funds may increase concentration rather than reduce risk.

Nigudkar says investors should diversify not only across asset classes but also within each asset class. In equity, this means looking across company sizes and sectors. In debt, investors should consider different maturities rather than concentrating all their money in bonds with similar duration profiles.

Palve suggests that investors should begin by separating their financial goals into two categories: consumption goals and wealth creation goals.

Consumption goals include expenses that investors expect to meet during their lifetime, such as buying a house, funding children’s education or planning retirement. These can be further divided into short-term, medium-term and long-term requirements.

Wealth creation goals, on the other hand, are long-term in nature and may extend across generations.

This distinction matters because money needed in two years should not be invested in the same manner as money that will not be required for another 20 years.

A goal-based asset allocation framework suggested by Anand Rathi Wealth

Investment horizon Suggested allocation Short-term consumption goals, up to 2 years 100% debt Medium-term consumption goals, 2-5 years 70% equity and 30% debt Long-term consumption goals, above 5 years 80% equity and 20% debt Long-term wealth creation 80% equity and 20% debt

Source: Hrishikesh Palve, Director, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited.

Palve also suggests that investors who want gold exposure can allocate half of the debt portion, equivalent to 10% of the overall portfolio, to gold ETFs in the long-term allocation framework. This would result in an allocation of 80% equity, 10% debt and 10% gold.

Within the debt portion, he says investors in the highest tax bracket can consider arbitrage funds, while those in lower tax brackets can consider target maturity funds.

However, these are suggested allocations and not universal prescriptions. In particular, a 70% equity allocation for medium-term goals of two to five years can expose investors to considerable market risk. It may not be suitable for a non-negotiable expense with a fixed deadline. The allocation should be adjusted to the investor’s ability to absorb losses and the flexibility of the goal.

The larger lesson is that investors should allocate money according to when they need it, rather than follow one asset allocation across their entire financial life.

4. Ignoring liquidity and assuming every investment can be redeemed when needed

A diversified portfolio may look healthy on paper, but investors can still run into trouble if they do not have enough money available to meet immediate expenses.

This is particularly important during volatile markets. An unexpected medical expense, job loss or family emergency could force an investor to sell equity investments at a loss or liquidate debt investments at an unfavourable time.

Real estate creates an additional challenge. A residential property may have substantial value, but it cannot necessarily be converted into cash quickly. Finding a buyer, negotiating the price and completing the transaction can take time.

Palve suggests maintaining an emergency fund equivalent to six to eight months of monthly expenses.

“For instance, if an investor’s monthly expenses are Rs 1 lakh, they should maintain an emergency corpus of Rs 6-8 lakh,” he says.

This money should be kept separately from long-term investments. Investors can consider suitable savings accounts, sweep-in fixed deposits and liquid funds, depending on their liquidity requirements and risk tolerance. They should also understand that liquid funds are market-linked products and do not offer guaranteed returns.

The idea is to avoid disturbing long-term investments when immediate cash is required.

What about keeping some money aside to invest during market corrections?

Palve believes investors can deploy surplus lump-sum money during corrections, but should avoid investing the entire amount at once.

He suggests staggered deployment through systematic investments. This allows investors to spread their purchases across different market levels instead of trying to predict the bottom.

However, money required for emergencies or near-term expenses should never be treated as an opportunity fund for buying equities or gold during a correction.

5. Treating debt, gold and real estate as completely safe investments

Another common mistake is assuming that investments outside equity are automatically safe.

Debt investments, for instance, are often considered predictable because they invest in fixed-income instruments. But their risk depends on the underlying securities, credit quality, maturity and interest-rate sensitivity.

When interest rates and bond yields rise, prices of existing bonds can fall. Investors holding longer-duration bond funds may experience greater NAV fluctuations than those holding short-duration or liquid funds.

This is particularly relevant in the current environment. India’s 10-year government bond yield moved up from around 6.49% in November 2025 to around 7.26% in November 2026. Such a movement can affect the market value of existing bonds, even though investors who hold individual bonds to maturity and receive all contractual payments may experience a different outcome from those trading them before maturity.

The distinction between individual bonds and debt mutual funds is important. A debt mutual fund does not promise a fixed return or a guaranteed maturity value. Investors should examine duration, credit quality and the underlying portfolio before investing.

Gold also needs to be viewed as a diversifier rather than a guaranteed hedge. Its price is influenced by global interest rates, the US dollar, geopolitical developments, central bank purchases and investor demand. A correction in gold prices can affect portfolios that have become excessively dependent on the metal.

Real estate, meanwhile, has its own set of risks.

The National Housing Bank’s RESIDEX showed that residential property prices across 50 cities increased 7% year-on-year in the April-June 2026 quarter. But city-level data reveals why investors should not assume that property appreciation is uniform.

Residential property price movements across major markets

City Annual price appreciation in H1 2026 Delhi 18% Faridabad 18% Ghaziabad 15% Bengaluru 9% Noida 8% Hyderabad 7% Gurugram 6% Mumbai 5% Pune 5% Chennai 5% Kolkata 5%

Source: Knight Frank India, H1 2026 India Office and Residential Market report. Figures represent 12-month price appreciation, not rental yields or investment returns.

The difference between cities is significant. While Delhi and Faridabad recorded 18% appreciation, several other markets saw considerably lower growth.

There is also a difference between an increase in quoted property prices and the actual return an investor earns. Registration charges, stamp duty, maintenance, property taxes, brokerage, loan interest and periods without tenants can reduce the overall return.

Investors should also account for the time required to sell a property. Unlike an equity mutual fund or gold ETF, a residential property cannot be sold in small portions to meet a financial requirement.

This is why property should not automatically be counted as an investor’s emergency reserve or treated as a substitute for liquid financial assets.

Should investors change their asset allocation now?

The current volatility does not necessarily mean investors need to abandon their existing investment strategy. But it does make portfolio reviews more important.

Both experts believe that investors should have a clear asset allocation and rebalance when market movements cause significant deviations from their intended exposure.

For instance, consider an investor who initially allocated 60% of the portfolio to equity, 30% to debt and 10% to gold. If equity markets rally sharply and the equity portion increases to 70%, the portfolio may become riskier than originally intended.

Rebalancing would involve bringing the allocation closer to the original targets. This may require booking some profits from equity and adding to debt or gold.

The reverse can happen during a market correction. If the equity allocation falls significantly, investors with adequate liquidity and a sufficiently long investment horizon may consider increasing equity exposure to restore the intended allocation.

Nigudkar says investors should periodically rebalance rather than react to short-term market movements. This approach ensures that they trim assets that have run up and add to those that have fallen, while keeping the portfolio aligned with their goals.

Palve recommends reviewing mutual fund portfolios every six months or at least once a year.

The review should examine whether the funds continue to perform in line with their benchmarks and peers, whether their investment strategies remain consistent and whether they still fit the investor’s financial objectives.

He says investors can consider switching when a fund has consistently underperformed its benchmark and peers over three to four years, or when there are significant changes in its investment strategy, fund manager or portfolio.

A short period of underperformance, however, should not automatically trigger an exit.

What should investors do at different stages of life?

The right portfolio also depends on an investor’s age, income stability, financial responsibilities and investment horizon.

A young investor with a stable income and several decades before retirement may be able to tolerate a higher equity allocation. Someone approaching retirement, on the other hand, may need greater exposure to debt and liquid investments to meet near-term expenses.

There is no single allocation that works for everyone. However, investors can use the following broad principles while reviewing their portfolios.

Young investors: Those in their 20s and early 30s with stable incomes and long investment horizons can consider a higher equity allocation for long-term wealth creation. They should still maintain an emergency fund and adequate debt exposure for near-term requirements. Gold can provide diversification, but should not become the dominant investment simply because it has performed well.

Investors in their 40s: Those with home loans, children’s education expenses and other family responsibilities should balance wealth creation with capital protection. They should ensure that money needed over the next few years is not excessively exposed to equity market fluctuations.

Investors in their 50s: As retirement approaches, protecting accumulated wealth becomes increasingly important. They should gradually align their equity and debt exposure with their retirement date and expected withdrawals. A sudden market correction close to retirement can have a lasting impact if they are forced to sell equity investments to meet expenses.

Retirees: They should maintain adequate liquid assets and a debt allocation to meet regular expenses. Equity can still have a role in addressing inflation and supporting a longer retirement, but the portfolio should not depend on selling equity during a market downturn to fund immediate requirements.

The biggest warning sign is not necessarily a falling portfolio value. It is a portfolio that exposes investors to more risk than they can financially or emotionally tolerate.

For instance, someone who needs to withdraw money for a child’s education in two years should not have the entire amount invested in equity funds. Similarly, an investor who cannot tolerate a 15-20% fall in portfolio value may need to reconsider an excessively aggressive equity allocation.

The bottom line: Manage the allocation, not every market movement

Market volatility can make investors feel that they need to do something with their money every time an asset class moves sharply. But frequent changes can lead to buying high, selling low and losing sight of long-term financial goals.

The recent movements in equity, gold, bonds and residential property show that no asset class is completely immune to changing economic conditions. Each has a different role and a different set of risks.

Nigudkar believes investors should focus on their goals, maintain diversification and rebalance when necessary instead of trying to predict short-term market movements.

Palve’s approach is to begin with the financial goal, determine when the money will be required and then decide the appropriate asset allocation.

Ultimately, investors do not need to find one asset that protects their portfolio from every market correction. They need a combination of investments that can work together, adequate liquidity to avoid forced selling and the discipline to stay with a well-planned strategy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investments in equity, debt, gold and real estate carry different risks. Investors should make decisions based on their financial goals, investment horizon and risk appetite. Consult a SEBI-registered investment adviser before making investment decisions.

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