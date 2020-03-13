EPS pensioners? Pension payment order copy download from Digilocker made possible

EPFO has started a service to make available the PPO directly from the Digilocker.

The pensioners of Employees’ Pension Scheme 95 (EPS) can now download the Pension Payment Order (PPO) from the Digilocker Portal. For the benefit of the pensioners, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started a service to make available the PPO directly from the Digilocker. The pensioner has to get oneself registered at the Digilocker website or app and then use it to download the Pension Payment Order by PPO number online.

Through this move, the EPFO seeks to improve its service delivery by creating a digital highway that can facilitate the exchange of digitally signed documents amongst the issuers, pensioners and the other government service providers.

The PPO issued by EPFO to the EPS pensioners has been made available at Digiocker Portal in the shape of a Digital Certificate which any concerned EPS Pensioners can download by registering on Digilocker.

Pension Payment Order (PPO) is a unique number or a code provided to the pensioners of employees’ pension scheme (EPS) to help them to get a pension after retirement. PPO and is allotted by the EPFO to every employee who retires from any organisation. In case you have forgotten your PPO No, you can get it by using your bank account number. To know how click on the link below:

Also, as an EPS 95 pensioner, make sure you have the Pension Payment Order (PPO) number recorded in the bank passbook. At times, banks do not update the PPO in the passbook of the pensioner or the family pensioner which may lead to unnecessary delays. To know what could be the implications of not recording the PPO in the passbook, you may click on the link below:

DigiLocker is an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme. To sign up or register for DigiLocker, you will need your mobile or Aadhaar number. Your mobile/Aadhaar number will be authenticated by sending an OTP (one-time-password) followed by setting your security PIN for 2-Factor authentication. This will create your DigiLocker account.