The Ministry of Labour and Employment announced an amendment to the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026, on September 25, 2026, adding a new group of employees who are eligible to join EPS.

The amendment came into force on 17 September 2026, the day on which the government hiked the wage ceiling for the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) from Rs.15,000 to Rs.25,000 per month.

By allowing certain EPF members who fall within the new wage ceiling to become EPS members, the amendment enhances pension coverage.

So, who gets an EPS pension, who can be excluded, and what happens to employees whose salary is above the new ceiling? Let’s find the answers here.

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Why are some employees excluded from EPS pension benefits?

Through its social media channel X, EPFO shared a set of pension contribution rules for employers.

EPS pension contributions are required to be deducted if wages are less than Rs 25,000; if wages exceed Rs 25,000, the employer is required to verify the employee’s prior EPS membership in the UAN.

Therefore, if their wages are equal to or less than the new ceiling announced by the Central Government, employees who are members of the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026 but are not covered by the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026 will be entitled to join the pension scheme.

An employee must make a contribution to EPS if they were previously an EPS member; otherwise, they are not required to make any contributions.

In short, the guidelines mean that employees with basic pay plus DA up to Rs 25,000, and anyone who has already contributed to EPS, are covered for pension.

New joiners earning above Rs 25,000 with no past EPS contributions get only EPF, with no pension. Central government employees and staff of establishments with fewer than 20 workers are also outside the scheme.

Key eligibility conditions and contribution rules

Eligibility: Pension (EPS) membership is mandatory if your basic pay plus DA is up to Rs 25,000 when you join, or if you’ve contributed to EPS before. Your establishment must have 20 or more employees.

To draw a monthly pension, you need at least 10 years of service; the full pension starts at age 58, and a reduced one is available from age 50.

Contributions: You contribute 12% of basic pay plus DA, all of which goes to EPF. Your employer also contributes 12%: 8.33% goes to EPS, calculated on wages up to Rs 25,000 (a maximum of about Rs 2,083 a month), and the remaining 3.67% goes to EPF.

The government adds 1.16% to EPS on wages up to the ceiling.

The employer pays a further 0.5% for EDLI insurance plus admin charges. You pay nothing directly toward EPS or EDLI.

Monthly PF Wages (Basic + DA) Employee Share: EPF (12%) Employer Share: EPS (8.33%) Employer Share: EPF (3.67%) EDLI Contribution (0.5%) EPF Admin Charges (0.5%) Rs 10,000 Rs 1,200 Rs 833 Rs 367 Rs 50 Rs 50 Rs 15,000 (Old Cap) Rs 1,800 Rs 1,250 Rs 550 Rs 75 Rs 75 Rs 20,000 (New Bracket) Rs 2,400 Rs 1,666 Rs 734 Rs 100 Rs 100 Rs 25,000 (New Cap) Rs 3,000 Rs 2,083 Rs 917 Rs 125 Rs 125 Rs 35,000 (Above Cap) Rs 3,000 0* Rs 3000 (@12%) Rs 125 Rs 125

Under the old Rs 15,000 ceiling, pension was calculated on at most Rs 15,000 even if you earned more. The employer’s EPS contribution was capped at Rs 1,250 a month, and the maximum pension was about Rs 7,500.

Those who joined after September 2014 earning above Rs 15,000 were left out of EPS entirely. Service before 17 September 2026 still counts at Rs 15,000, and only later service counts at the new Rs 25,000 ceiling.

What happens to an employee who joins EPF after the prescribed age or switches jobs after already having PF membership?

Joining after age 58: You can’t become an EPS member after 58. You can join EPF, but the employer’s entire 12% goes into your PF account and none goes to pension.

Existing members stop contributing to EPS at 58, and from then on the employer’s 8.33% is redirected to EPF.

Switching jobs: Your UAN stays the same, and your PF balance and EPS service move with you, through automatic or online transfer.

“If you were an EPS member before, you stay one at the new job even if your basic pay plus DA there exceeds Rs 25,000. Service at all your employers adds up toward the 10 years needed for a pension. If you leave before completing 10 years and don’t continue in covered employment, you can take a lump-sum EPS withdrawal or a scheme certificate instead,” explains Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President, TeamLease Services.

Key takeaway

If your salary crosses the ceiling, you remain an EPS member, but the employer’s EPS share is capped at about Rs 2,083 a month (Rs 1,250 before 17 September 2026), and the rest goes to EPF.

Your pension is then calculated on the ceiling rather than your full salary, so beyond that point it grows only with years of service.

To check, look at the EPS column in your EPFO passbook on the member portal or UMANG app. About Rs 2,083 (or Rs 1,250 for older months) means you’re at the cap, and zero means you’re not an EPS member.

For employees excluded from EPS, the employer makes no pension contribution. The employer’s full 12% goes into the employee’s EPF account, so your PF balance grows faster, but you get no monthly pension.

The government’s 1.16% pension subsidy also doesn’t apply. EDLI insurance cover continues, with the employer paying its usual 0.5%.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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