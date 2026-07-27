If you’re expecting your Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) pension to be processed smoothly, think again. Thousands of pensioners and Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members have found themselves locked in long legal battles due to multiple reasons.

While many disputes are resolved through EPFO’s internal grievance mechanism, some escalate to the EPF Appellate Tribunal or even the High Courts and the Supreme Court when members believe they have been unfairly denied their rightful pension.

If you are an EPS member or nearing retirement, understanding why these disputes arise can help you avoid costly mistakes and protect your pension rights.

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EPS pension disputes: 5 common legal triggers

Most EPS disputes arise due to interpretation of scheme rules, record mismatches, or delays in claim processing. According to Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President, TeamLease Services, the most common reasons include:

Higher pension claims: Disputes over eligibility, joint options, and implementation of the Supreme Court’s higher pension ruling. Errors in pensionable service: Missing service records, incorrect transfer of EPS service, or issues with Scheme Certificates. Pension calculation disputes: Incorrect computation of pensionable salary, service period, or monthly pension amount. Delayed or rejected pension claims: Administrative delays or rejection of retirement and family pension applications. Withdrawal benefits and eligibility: Differences over withdrawal benefits, aggregation of service across employers, and completion of the 10-year service requirement.

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Mistakes employees should avoid to prevent future EPS disputes

Not checking EPF/EPS contributions regularly to ensure the employer is depositing the correct amounts.

Ignoring errors in service records, such as incorrect date of joining, exit date, or breaks in service.

Not updating KYC and nominee details, which can delay pension claims.

Failing to preserve employment and salary records, including appointment letters, payslips, and PF statements, which are useful in case of disputes.

Not understanding EPS eligibility and higher pension options, leading to missed deadlines or incorrect assumptions about pension benefits.

EPF records to check to avoid EPS pension disputes

EPF and EPS contribution history to ensure contributions are being deposited correctly.

Pensionable service details, including date of joining, exit date, and any service gaps.

Personal information and KYC details, such as name, date of birth, Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account.

UAN-linked employment history to confirm all past employers and service periods are accurately reflected.

Nominee details and any updates to ensure smooth processing of pension benefits.

How to deal with EPS-related disputes?

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched VISHWAS 2026, a one-time dispute resolution scheme that enables employers to settle long-pending cases related to provident fund (PF) damages. Valid for six months, effective from 29 June 2026, the scheme allows eligible employers to resolve outstanding damages—penalties levied for delays in depositing EPF contributions—under a special settlement mechanism.

An employer can opt for VISHWAS 2026 as long as the dispute remains unresolved at any stage. The scheme covers cases where a damages order has already been passed, but the matter is pending before a court or tribunal, as well as cases where a final damages order has been issued but recovery proceedings are still incomplete.

It also applies where the EPFO has issued a show-cause notice but has not yet passed the final damages order, and even where there has been a delay or default in EPF remittance but no show-cause notice has been issued. However, the scheme is limited to disputes relating to damages under Section 14B of the EPF Act or Section 128 of the Code on Social Security, 2020. It is available only for delays or defaults that occurred on or before June 14, 2024, which is the scheme’s eligibility cut-off date.

If you face an EPS-related dispute, first raise a grievance through the EPFO grievance portal or with the concerned EPFO office. If the issue remains unresolved, you can escalate it through the available appellate or legal mechanisms, while keeping all correspondence and acknowledgements for reference.

Keep the following documents readily available:

● UAN, EPF passbook, and EPS contribution records

● Appointment letters, employment contracts, and relieving letters

● Salary slips and Form 16 (where relevant)

● PF transfer records and service history from all employers

● Aadhaar, PAN, bank account details, and KYC records

● Copies of EPFO applications, acknowledgements, emails, and any correspondence related to the dispute

Maintaining these records throughout your career makes it easier to establish your service history and contribution details, helping resolve disputes more quickly.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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