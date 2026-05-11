One of the most-awaited updates for millions of private sector pensioners in India is the increase in the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95). So, where does that leave the proposed hike and the official position of the government as of May 2026?

While many proposals are in the pipeline, the main demand of employee unions and the National Agitation Committee (NAC) is to raise the minimum monthly pension to Rs 7,500 from Rs 1,000 and a Dearness Allowance (DA). The government is also considering an increase in the wage ceiling for pension calculations from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, apart from a direct pension increase. This would make future pensions for current employees indirectly higher because it would allow for higher contributions.

Will EPFO increase the minimum EPS pension to Rs 7,500? Here’s what pensioners expect

EPS pensions are not merely a monthly credit from EPFO for many retired employees in India. It is frequently the only predictable income they have in retirement. That is why the renewed push for raising the minimum Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) pension has again offered hope to lakhs of pensioners throughout the nation.

“Right now, the minimum EPS pension is still at Rs 1,000 a month, which was fixed more than a decade ago in 2014. The price of medicines, food, transportation, rent and health services has changed dramatically since then. For an elderly person now living in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi or even tier-2 towns, Rs 1,000 can barely cover several days’ expenditure on basic needs,” said Pratik Vaidya, Managing Director and Chief Vision Officer, Karma Management Global Consulting Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

For the past two or three years, pensioners’ associations, labour associations and social security experts have raised the issue. Since then, there have been many conversations about raising the minimum pension amounts. Figures from Rs 3,000 to even Rs 7,500 a month have been mentioned in the newspapers and at large. But as of now, to our knowledge, no formal notification or further action has yet been taken.

“If the changes happen, the biggest relief will likely come to retirees coming from lower and middle income categories, most particularly those who worked for decades in factories, security services, retailing, logistics and housekeeping, as well as staffing companies and service providers for hotels or other labour-intensive industries,” added Pratik Vaidya.

Who could benefit?

Welcoming the minimum pension increase would specifically benefit those whose average salary was much lower than the Rs 15,000 cap and whose calculated pension is currently below Rs 1,000, employees who have worked the minimum 10 years but not long enough to build up an enormous pensionable amount.

The 81.48 lakh (8.15 million) existing pensioners, according to EPFO, getting the minimum Rs 1,000 would get an instant boost to their monthly income. Broadly, those already earning more than the “new” minimum (say, Rs 3,000 or Rs 5,000) would not benefit unless the government makes a flat hike for all, which is not the current focus.

Higher EPS pension eligibility: What employees still need clarity on

Many of these employees worked with truth for decades, but retired with very small pension money levels due to earlier wage ceilings and the way EPS calculations were constructed historically.

EPS is actually similar to EPF, which is one of the biggest misconceptions that people still have. It does not. EPF has a real accumulation of contributions and interest received over time. EPS is, by contrast, more of a pooled pension system where the pension is assessed via a formula. As a result, even long-serving employees sometimes wind up with surprisingly low pension returns.

“EPS’s debate about whether it should be eligible for higher pensions following the Supreme Court news had also put EPS back in public consciousness. It continues to be the case for many workers that they don’t know whether or not they are eligible for pensions with increased wages, and whether making contributions earlier will mean they get better payouts in retirement. That broader conversation has indirectly rekindled the debate over minimum pension adequacy itself,” stated Pratik Vaidya.

Retirement security is no longer a secondary topic at the HR and employer level. Younger employees today are raising sharper questions about PF, pension, insurance and long-term stability. The workforce is much more aware of social security rights than it was a decade ago.

Can higher EPS pensions help retirees cope with rising daily expenses?

On a much larger scale, India will eventually require stronger pension frameworks as life expectancy rises and urban living costs keep climbing. A substantial growth in EPS pension will not alleviate every retirement hurdle, but for many elderly pensioners who are making their way through retirement, it might at least be an anchor for economic freedom and dignity in their day-to-day lives.

“The demand for higher Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95) benefits has grown as former private sector employees require better financial protection against rising living costs. Higher prices and the existing minimum EPS pension amount of Rs 1,000 per month are not sufficient to take care of the daily expenses and healthcare needs of the pensioners. The government and EPFO are expected to make major changes in the next few months and the current amount is under discussion for revision,” commented Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Stockify.

The minimum pension hike will ensure that retirement benefits reach private sector workers who are struggling financially after decades of contributions to the EPF and EPS, on which they now depend for their basic needs.

The biggest changes will be felt by older workers who earn less and have fewer years under their belts.

The debate on the pension hike is not only about the finances but also about the social security measures, which will be a boon for the elderly workers of India. Piyush Jhunjhunwala says any upward revision would be a big relief for lakhs of pensioners struggling with rising medical and household expenses. The government must first put the EPS fund on a sound financial basis before it can make significant improvements to the benefits for its employees.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. The views expressed are based on publicly available information and are intended to help readers understand broader trends and concepts. Investment decisions should always be made based on your individual financial goals, risk appetite, liquidity needs, and time horizon. Readers are advised to carefully evaluate all factors and consult a qualified financial advisor or tax expert before making any investment decisions.