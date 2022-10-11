EPS-95 pensioners can submit Jeevan Pramaan (Life Certificate) online with face authentication – Here’s how

Pensioners covered under Employees Pension Scheme 1995 can now submit digital Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) or Digital Life Certificate (DLC) using UIDAI’s Face Authentication Technology (FAT).

Earlier, pensioners had to submit Jeevan Pramaan using Aadhaar-based biometric devices such as fingerprint scanners or Iris scanners. However, many pensioners faced difficulty in getting their biometrics (fingerprint/Iris) due to age or health. Moreover, pensioners had to physically visit aadhaar authentication agencies such as pension disbursing bank branches, common service centre (CSC), Post Office etc. for updation of their Life Certificates.

FAT for digital Jeevan Pramaan submission

In a circular dated 7 September 2022, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which manages EPS, said UIDAI’s Face Authentication technology for filing Digital Life Certificate has been embedded in EPFO’s system. The facility was launched during the CBT meeting held in New Delhi on 30 July 2022.

“The DLC through face authentication technique is a breakthrough technology that will reduce pensioners’ dependence on external bio-metric devices and make the process more accessible and affordable, thus ensuring ease of living for all pensioners,” the circular said.

“The use of face authentication technology can be particularly helpful where pensioners have faced difficulties in getting their biometrics (fingerprint/iris) captured due to old age or health issues,” it added.

How to install Jeevan Praman Patra Face App

This app can be downloaded on an Android smartphone (version 7.0 and above). To use this app, the pensioner’s aadhaar number should be registered with the Pension Disbursing Authority (Bank/Post Office/Others).

Steps to follow: