EPS 1995: Jeevan Praman Patra last date extended; submit Life Certificate for pension till February 

Jeevan praman patra submission last date extended

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the time limit for submission of Jeevan Praman Patra (Life Certificate) up to 28th February 2021. This has been done because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of the elderly population to Corona Virus. According to an official statement of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the extension of the last date for the submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) will apply to Pensioners drawing pension under EPS 1995 and whose Life certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021.

“In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of elderly population to Corona Virus, EPFO has extended the time limit up to 28th February 2021 for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) in respect of the Pensioners drawing pension under EPS 1995 and whose Life certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021,” the Labour Ministry said.

Currently, a pensioner can submit JPP anytime during the year up to 30th November, which is valid for a period of one year from the date of issue.

“All such pensioners can submit Life Certificate till February 28, 2021,” the statement said.

Jeevan Praman Patra submission

Several modes for submission of Jeevan Praman Patra are available. The Life Certificate can be submitted by the pensioner at 3.65 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), Branches of Pension Disbursing Banks, 1.36 lakh post offices, Postal Network of 1.90 lakh Postmen and Grameen Dak Sevaks under the Department of Post.

The pensioners can use this link for locating the nearest CSCs : https://locator.csccloud.in/

The link for placing the online request to Post Offices for submission of JPPs from comfort of their Home or elsewhere is : https://ccc.cept.gov.in/covid/request.aspx

“During this extended period, pension will not be stopped in respect of such 35 Lakh Pensioners who could not submit JPP during November, 2020,” EPFO said.