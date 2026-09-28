The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has started Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 across districts today, September 28. The outreach programme gives PF members a chance to meet EPFO officials and raise their problems directly.

The aim is to help members get their PF and pension-related issues resolved without having to visit an EPFO office. Members can also get guidance on EPFO services and procedures.

So, if your PF withdrawal is stuck, UAN is inactive or your account details are incorrect, you can raise the issue through the programme. Here are seven common PF and pension problems you can seek help with.

What are the 7 problems EPF subscribers can get resolved via EPFO Apke Nikat camp 2.0?

EPF subscribers can approach the camps on 28th September for help with a range of issues relating to their provident fund, pension and linked benefits. The key issues include:

Officials can help members activate their Universal Account Number (UAN), which links their PF accounts across different jobs, and address issues where the UAN has been deactivated. Members can seek assistance in updating or correcting Aadhaar, PAN and bank details linked to their PF account. Errors in basic information such as a member’s name or date of birth can be raised for correction. Members can get assistance with filing PF claims, as well as withdrawals and transfers that are pending. Officials also provide guidance on final withdrawals, filing grievances and avoiding fraud related to PF accounts. Members can raise discrepancies or mismatches in their employment and service details recorded against their PF account. EPS-95 members can seek help with pension matters, including life certificates and Pension Payment Orders (PPOs), through the pension helpdesk. Families can seek assistance with delayed claims following the death of a member, including issues relating to the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) benefit linked to the PF account.

EPFO officials are also using the camps to create awareness about newer initiatives such as the Amnesty Scheme 2026, Vishwas 2026, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana and the Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2026.

Visit Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 – District Outreach Program on 28 September 2026 to learn about EPFO schemes & services, get guidance and on the spot grievance redressal.

Click here to locate nearest camp-https://t.co/ZuHZtyODcJ#NidhiAapkeNikat #EPFO #EPFOWithYou #HumHainNa pic.twitter.com/JYiA2gmENQ — EPFO (@officialepfo) September 22, 2026

If a PF transfer or withdrawal claim is stuck or rejected, can the camp help resolve the issue on the spot? What types of claim problems can and cannot be handled there?

Yes, the camp can help, but not every case can be settled on the same day. EPFO says grievances raised at the camps are intended to be redressed on the spot wherever possible. The camps also give members an opportunity to speak directly to officials and understand what is holding up their claim and what they need to do next.

If an issue can be resolved by the officials at the camp, it can be settled there. If it requires further action, the complaint is registered on EPFO’s online grievance portal and taken up on priority. EPFO has not published a specific list of claim-related issues that can or cannot be resolved at the camp.

“Cases involving a court dispute are unlikely to be closed on the day. Similarly, if a claim is pending with another EPFO office, camp officials can follow up with that office and seek to expedite the matter, but the claim may not be closed at the camp itself,” said Rishi Agrawal, Ceo and Co-founder of Teamlease Regtech.

“For instance, at a camp in Jabalpur in 2024, a family raised a death claim pending with the Allahabad office, following which the regional commissioner directed staff to contact that office and speed up the process,” Agrawal further added.

EPFO camp: What to do if your PF passbook or service history is incorrect

Members can raise these issues at the camp and seek assistance from EPFO officials. Mismatches in service history are among the issues members can take up. For passbook discrepancies or missing employer contributions, members can bring their UAN and a downloaded copy of their passbook so officials can check the records.

If the issue cannot be settled at the camp, it can be registered on EPFO’s grievance portal for further action. EPFO has not specifically stated whether a missing employer contribution can be corrected at the desk itself.

For members who have more than one UAN, EPFO’s One Member One EPF Account facility allows services linked to an older UAN to be moved to the current UAN. The current UAN should be active and linked with Aadhaar, PAN, and a bank account before starting the process. Members who are unsure about the process can seek guidance from camp officials.

Members should carry their Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, EPF member ID, bank details, relevant claim documents and any earlier grievance correspondence. It is advisable to carry both the original documents and photocopies.

EPS pensioners: Which pension problems can you resolve at EPFO camps?

EPS-95 pensioners can approach the dedicated pension helpdesk at the camps for assistance with pension-related matters. This includes the Digital Life Certificate, which pensioners need to submit to continue receiving their pension. The certificate remains valid for 12 months, and pensioners can also generate it from home using Aadhaar-based face authentication.

The helpdesk also deals with Pension Payment Orders (PPOs), which authorise the payment of pension.

Under EPFO’s PRAYAS initiative, new pensioners can receive their PPO on the day of retirement. Pensioners can also raise queries relating to delays, discrepancies in their records and other pension-related issues.

Whether a particular payment delay or record-related issue can be resolved on the same day would depend on the nature of the case and whether any further verification is required.

EPFO camp issue unresolved? What should subscribers do next?

If an issue cannot be resolved at the camp, members can have their complaint registered on EPFO’s grievance portal. The system generates a unique registration number and sends an acknowledgement by SMS and email.

Members should make a note of this number before leaving the camp, as it can be used to track the status of the complaint and send a reminder if required. The grievance facility is also available through the UMANG app, and pensioners can use their Pension Payment Order (PPO) number while filing a complaint.

“If the matter remains unresolved, members can approach the Regional PF Commissioner and, where necessary, escalate it through the government’s CPGRAMS grievance portal, quoting the original registration number. Camp officials can also guide members to the EPFO office handling their particular case,” according to Agrawal.

Members can check EPFO’s camp venue information or contact their local PF office to identify the nearest camp. EPFO’s helpline for queries is 14470.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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