For millions of salaried employees, the employees’ provident fund (EPF) is one of the most important sources of retirement savings. Every month, a part of their salary goes into the fund, along with the employer’s contribution. Over the years, these savings grow through the interest declared by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

But there is a risk that many members may not think about. EPFO invests these savings in financial instruments, including government securities, corporate debt and equity exchange-traded funds. If some investments run into trouble, the resulting losses can put pressure on the income available to support annual interest payouts.

This is the problem that EPFO is looking to address through a proposed Rs 25,000 crore Interest Stabilisation Reserve.

The idea is to build a separate financial cushion that can absorb investment-related losses and help EPFO manage interest payouts during difficult years. The proposal follows a study by IIM Kozhikode that examined the feasibility of such a reserve. It has been reportedly discussed by EPFO’s Investment Committee and referred to a high-powered panel examining the organisation’s investment framework. It is not yet an approved policy.

For members, the key question is whether such a reserve can help protect their PF interest when investments go wrong. The proposal could provide an additional buffer, but the findings also show that unusually large losses may exceed the amount set aside.

What is EPFO’s Rs 25,000 crore reserve plan?

The proposed Interest Stabilisation Reserve (ISR) is intended to help EPFO manage the impact of investment losses on the annual interest it declares for members.

The IIM Kozhikode study reportedly estimated a cumulative baseline shortfall of around Rs 23,837 crore under the stress scenarios it examined. It recommended a reserve of Rs 25,000 crore to provide a cushion against such losses.

The reserve would not be a separate investment account for individual subscribers. Nor would it mean that members would receive an additional payment of interest. Instead, it would be a pool of money available to help manage investment-related shortfalls under a prescribed framework.

The proposal is relevant because EPFO manages the retirement savings of nearly 30 crore members. Even a small change in how investment losses are handled can have significant implications for the organisation’s ability to maintain stable annual interest payouts.

The proposed reserve would also be different from the money credited to individual PF accounts. Its purpose would be to support the broader interest-stabilisation mechanism rather than directly increase a member’s balance.

Why does EPFO need an interest stabilisation reserve?

To understand the proposal, it is important to look at how investment losses can affect EPFO.

The organisation invests members’ savings across different financial instruments. Government securities provide relatively predictable income, while corporate bonds carry credit risk. Equity ETFs can generate capital gains, but their returns depend on market conditions.

Problems arise when investments lose value or when EPFO has to exit a troubled investment before maturity.

There are three key risks.

1. Corporate bond defaults can lead to losses

Companies borrow money by issuing bonds. EPFO and other institutional investors can invest in these bonds to earn interest.

However, a company may face financial difficulties and fail to repay its debt on time. Its bonds may then be downgraded or become distressed. In such cases, the investor may not recover the full amount invested.

These credit losses can reduce the income available to EPFO and put pressure on its interest account.

2. Selling a troubled investment may mean accepting a lower price

An investor does not always have the option of waiting until a bond matures. Sometimes, it may need to sell the security to reduce its exposure to a troubled company.

But the corporate bond market can be relatively illiquid, particularly for distressed securities. There may not be enough buyers willing to purchase a large holding at a reasonable price.

EPFO could then have to sell the investment at a substantial discount. The difference between the amount invested and the amount recovered would add to the loss.

A reserve could give EPFO more room to manage such situations without immediately passing the full impact of a difficult investment year into its interest account.

3. Equity market gains may not always offset debt losses

EPFO has also benefited from gains on equity ETFs. These gains can help support its overall investment performance.

However, equity markets can fall at the same time that corporate credit problems emerge. This makes it risky to depend entirely on equity gains to offset losses in debt investments.

The IIM Kozhikode study examined this vulnerability, including the market downturn and major credit events of 2019-20.

A separate reserve could provide another source of financial support when investment losses and weak equity markets occur together.

How will the proposed Rs 25,000 crore reserve work?

The reported proposal envisages building the reserve gradually from surplus capital gains on equity ETFs and excess interest income. The money would be invested in liquid government securities so that it remains accessible when required.

The broad idea is to set aside part of the surplus generated during stronger years instead of relying only on the performance of the portfolio in the year in which interest is declared.

The following table explains how the proposed mechanism could work.

Key aspect What the proposal envisages Proposed size Rs 25,000 crore Main objective Cushion investment-related losses and stabilise annual PF interest payouts Possible funding sources Surplus capital gains from equity ETFs and excess interest income Proposed investments Liquid government securities When it could help When investment losses put pressure on the income available to support annual interest Key limitation A severe investment shock could exceed the reserve Current status Under consideration, not an approved policy

The proposal would therefore create a financial buffer rather than change the way individual members contribute to their PF accounts.

However, several details still need to be worked out. These include the pace at which the reserve would be built, the conditions under which money could be withdrawn and the process for replenishing it after a major loss.

The final framework would determine how useful the reserve is in practice.

Disclaimer: The proposed Interest Stabilisation Reserve is under consideration and has not been approved as a policy. The final structure, funding mechanism and operating rules may differ from the proposal discussed. The reserve is intended to help manage investment-related risks and does not guarantee a fixed EPF interest rate or protect members against all possible investment losses.

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