The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has urged employees earning up to Rs 25,000 a month to contact their employers and enrol under the Employees’ Provident Fund scheme. Here is how the revised wage ceiling affects PF contributions, pension benefits and life insurance cover.

Employees earning a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 can now get access to social security benefits under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s framework, subject to the applicable eligibility rules. The EPFO has urged such employees to contact their employers and get enrolled under the Employees’ Provident Fund scheme.

In a post on ‘X’, the retirement fund body highlighted the benefits available to eligible employees, including provident fund savings, pension benefits and life insurance cover of up to Rs 7 lakh under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance scheme.

The advisory comes after the government increased the wage ceiling for mandatory EPFO coverage from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 a month. The revised limit came into effect on September 17, 2026. The move is expected to bring more than 51 lakh additional employees under the social security framework.

The important question for an employee earning Rs 25,000 a month is how much will be deducted from the salary towards EPF and how much will the employer contribute towards the Employees’ Pension Scheme.

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What has EPFO said in its latest ‘X’ post?

The EPFO’s message is straightforward. Employees earning up to Rs 25,000 a month should contact their employers and get enrolled under EPF to access social security benefits.

The organisation has highlighted four key benefits:

Provident fund: Employees and employers contribute towards retirement savings, which earn interest as per the applicable EPF rules.

Pension benefits: Eligible members can receive pension benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme.

Life insurance: Members can get insurance cover of up to Rs 7 lakh under the EDLI scheme, subject to its provisions.

Social security: EPF membership provides financial support through retirement savings and associated benefits.

The EPFO’s message is aimed at employees who were previously outside mandatory coverage because their wages exceeded the earlier limit of Rs 15,000 a month.

Image attribution: The two graphics accompanying this story are from EPFO’s official social media post.

EPF wage ceiling increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000

The government revised the wage ceiling for mandatory EPFO coverage in September 2026. The previous limit of Rs 15,000 had been in place since September 2014.

Under the revised framework, eligible employees earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 a month can now come under mandatory EPFO coverage, provided they meet the applicable conditions.

The change is significant for workers who were not enrolled in EPF because their wages exceeded the earlier ceiling. It expands access to provident fund savings, pension benefits and insurance protection.

The contribution rates have not changed. What has changed is the wage ceiling used to determine the applicable contributions.

Salary Rs 25,000 a month: How much will go towards EPF?

Let us understand the contributions with an example of an employee earning Rs 25,000 a month.

For this calculation, assume that the employee’s entire monthly wage of Rs 25,000 is considered for EPF contributions.

Under the standard contribution structure, the employee contributes 12% of eligible wages towards EPF. The employer also contributes 12%, but the employer’s share is divided between EPF and EPS for employees eligible for pension scheme membership.

Here is how the monthly contribution would work.

Particulars Details Monthly salary Rs 25,000 Employee’s EPF contribution 12% of eligible wages, or Rs 3,000 Employer’s total contribution 12% of eligible wages, or Rs 3,000 Employer’s EPS contribution 8.33%, or approximately Rs 2,083, if the employee is eligible Employer’s EPF contribution 3.67%, or approximately Rs 917, where EPS contributions apply Total monthly contribution to EPF account Approximately Rs 3,917 Total employer contribution to EPF and EPS Rs 3,000 Employee’s monthly EPF deduction Rs 3,000 Revised EPF wage ceiling Rs 25,000 per month Earlier EPF wage ceiling Rs 15,000 per month EDLI life insurance cover Up to Rs 7 lakh, subject to applicable rules

Note: The calculations assume that the entire Rs 25,000 qualifies as EPF wages. Actual contributions depend on the applicable rules and the employee’s EPS eligibility.

The figures are rounded to the nearest rupee.

The employee’s monthly EPF deduction would be Rs 3,000. The employer would contribute another Rs 3,000, of which around Rs 2,083 would go towards EPS and Rs 917 towards EPF, where EPS membership applies.

This means the employee’s EPF account would receive around Rs 3,917 a month, including the employee’s contribution of Rs 3,000 and the employer’s EPF contribution of around Rs 917.

The employer’s EPS contribution of around Rs 2,083 would go towards the pension scheme. It is not added to the employee’s EPF balance.

The employee’s take-home salary would reduce by Rs 3,000 because of the employee’s EPF contribution, assuming there are no other deductions or changes in the salary structure.

The employer’s contribution is separate from the employee’s salary deduction.

Source: EPFO and Ministry of Labour and Employment information on the revised wage ceiling and contribution structure.

What are the EPS rules after the wage ceiling hike?

The increase in the EPF wage ceiling also affects the calculation of the employer’s contribution towards the Employees’ Pension Scheme. However, an employee does not automatically become eligible for EPS membership simply because the wage ceiling has increased to Rs 25,000.

The employee’s eligibility depends on the applicable pension scheme rules and membership history.

Under the revised framework, the maximum pensionable wage ceiling has increased to Rs 25,000 a month. Where EPS contributions apply, the employer contributes 8.33% of pensionable wages, subject to the applicable rules.

This means the maximum monthly EPS contribution can increase from Rs 1,250 under the earlier Rs 15,000 ceiling to around Rs 2,083 under the revised Rs 25,000 ceiling.

However, the employer’s EPS contribution is not deducted separately from the employee’s salary. It comes out of the employer’s overall contribution of 12%.

For example, if an eligible employee has pensionable wages of Rs 25,000, the employer’s contribution would be divided as follows:

EPS contribution: Around Rs 2,083

EPF contribution: Around Rs 917

Total employer contribution: Rs 3,000

The employee’s own contribution of Rs 3,000 goes towards EPF, not EPS.

Can a new employee earning Rs 25,000 join EPS?

This is an important distinction.

An employee who was not previously enrolled because their wages exceeded Rs 15,000 may become eligible for EPF coverage under the revised ceiling. However, EPS eligibility must be checked separately under the applicable rules.

Employees who are eligible for EPS membership can receive pension benefits subject to the scheme’s conditions. Those who do not qualify for EPS membership may still be covered under EPF, depending on the applicable provisions.

Therefore, employees should not assume that an employer’s entire 12% contribution will be divided between EPF and EPS in every case.

The employer should check the employee’s previous membership and eligibility before deciding the contribution split.

What should employees earning Rs 25,000 do?

Employees earning up to Rs 25,000 a month should first check whether they are already enrolled under EPF.

If they are not covered, they should contact their employer’s HR or payroll department and ask whether they qualify for enrolment under the revised wage ceiling.

They should also check whether the employer is depositing the required contributions and whether their EPF account details are correct.

Employees should remember that the revised wage ceiling does not mean that every person earning Rs 25,000 automatically receives all EPF, EPS and EDLI benefits. Coverage and benefits depend on the applicable scheme rules and eligibility conditions.

For eligible workers, however, the change provides an opportunity to build retirement savings and access a wider social security framework.

The key takeaway: For an eligible employee earning Rs 25,000 a month, the standard employee EPF contribution would be Rs 3,000. The employer would contribute another Rs 3,000, with around Rs 2,083 going towards EPS and Rs 917 towards EPF, provided the employee qualifies for pension scheme membership.

The wage ceiling has increased, but employees should check their eligibility and enrolment status with their employers rather than assume that coverage will automatically be reflected in their salary records.

Disclaimer: The contribution figures are illustrative and assume eligible monthly wages of Rs 25,000. Actual contributions may vary depending on the applicable wage definition, employee eligibility, EPS membership and EPFO rules.

Disclaimer: The contribution calculations in this article are illustrative and based on the applicable EPF and EPS contribution rates. Actual contributions and benefits may vary depending on an employee’s eligibility, pension membership history, applicable wage definition and EPFO rules. Employees should check with their employer or EPFO to confirm their eligibility and applicable benefits.

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