The government has finally approved raising the EPFO wage ceiling to Rs 25,000 from Rs 15,000. The decision to revise the wage limit for EPFO contributions will also change how much pension some employees receive under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). But the benefit depends on an employee’ pensionable salary, eligible service and the rules that apply to their pension.

For someone planning retirement, the important question is not just how much more money will go into the provident fund. It is also how the change could affect their monthly pension.

There is, however, an important distinction: the government’s announcement expands EPFO coverage. It does not say that every existing EPS pensioner will automatically receive a higher pension.

What the EPS pension calculation could look like

The Employees’ Pension Scheme, or EPS, is one of the three social security schemes managed by EPFO. It provides pension benefits to eligible members after retirement, subject to the scheme’s rules.

The Cabinet has approved raising the wage ceiling for mandatory EPFO coverage from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 a month. The government expects more than 51 lakh additional employees to come under mandatory coverage. This could expand access to EPS for workers who were earlier outside the mandatory system.

The key point for pension planning is the pensionable salary used in the calculation. A higher salary ceiling can allow a higher pensionable salary for eligible employees, but the actual pension will depend on the applicable rules and the employee’s service and salary history.

How is EPS pension calculated?

The standard EPS pension formula is:

Monthly pension = Pensionable salary × Pensionable service/70

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Pensionable salary: The average monthly basic salary plus dearness allowance during the last 60 months before leaving the pension fund, subject to the applicable rules and ceiling.

Pensionable service: The eligible years of service under EPS.

70: The fixed number used in the pension calculation.

An employee with 20 or more years of eligible service may also receive a two-year service bonus under the applicable EPS rules. This bonus is included in the calculation of pensionable service.

For example, an employee with 30 years of eligible service could have 32 years counted for the pension calculation.

EPS pension: Rs 15,000 vs Rs 25,000 EPFO wage ceilig

To understand the possible impact, consider an employee whose pensionable salary is calculated at the full wage ceiling. The following are illustrative calculations, not an official pension schedule.

Eligible service Service used in calculation Pension at Rs 15,000 Pension at Rs 25,000 Monthly difference 10 years 10 years Rs 2,143 Rs 3,571 Rs 1,429 15 years 15 years Rs 3,214 Rs 5,357 Rs 2,143 20 years 22 years Rs 4,714 Rs 7,857 Rs 3,143 25 years 27 years Rs 5,786 Rs 9,643 Rs 3,857 30 years 32 years Rs 6,857 Rs 11,429 Rs 4,571

Figures are rounded to the nearest rupee. Calculations use the EPS formula and the two-year service bonus for 20 or more years of eligible service.

Example: An employee with 30 years of service

Suppose an employee has completed 30 years of eligible service and qualifies for the two-year service bonus. The pensionable service used in the formula will be 32 years.

Under the existing Rs 15,000 salary ceiling: 15,000×32/70 = Rs 6,857

Under the revised Rs 25,000 salary ceiling: 25,000×32/70 = Rs 11,429

The difference is approximately Rs 4,571 a month.

This means the illustrative pension rises by about 67% when the pensionable salary increases from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. The percentage is the same across the examples because the pensionable salary increases by the same proportion.

For a retiree, an additional Rs 4,571 a month could mean nearly Rs 54,852 more pension income over a year, before considering any future changes in pension rules or other benefits.

What about employees with 10, 15 or 20 years of service?

The pension benefit will vary with the length of eligible service.

An employee with 10 years of service would receive an illustrative monthly pension of Rs 2,143 under a Rs 15,000 pensionable salary and Rs 3,571 under a Rs 25,000 pensionable salary.

For someone with 15 years of service, the corresponding amounts would be Rs 3,214 and Rs 5,357.

An employee with 20 years of service would get the benefit of the two-year service bonus in this illustration. The pensionable service would therefore be 22 years. The monthly pension would increase from approximately Rs 4,714 to Rs 7,857.

The longer the eligible service, the larger the pension amount under the formula, provided the pensionable salary and other conditions remain the same.

Will every EPS pensioner get a higher pension?

No. The Cabinet announcement does not promise an automatic increase in pension for every existing EPS pensioner.

The decision primarily raises the wage ceiling for mandatory EPFO coverage. It is expected to bring more employees into the EPF, EPS and EDLI framework. The government has also said that the change will help the pensionable-wage framework better reflect current salary levels.

PIB

The actual pension benefit will depend on how the revised ceiling is implemented, the employee’s eligibility, the salary considered for pension and the applicable EPS provisions.

For example, an employee who has already retired may not receive a higher pension simply because the wage ceiling has been raised. Similarly, an employee whose pensionable salary remains below the new ceiling may not see the full increase shown in the illustration.

What should employees understand?

The wage ceiling hike is important for employees earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 who were previously outside mandatory EPFO coverage. It can bring them into the formal pension system and help them build retirement savings.

However, employees should not treat the Rs 11,429 figure as a guaranteed pension. It is the result of a calculation based on a Rs 25,000 pensionable salary and 32 years of service.

The final pension will depend on the implementation rules and an employee’s actual service and salary record. The Ministry of Labour and Employment and EPFO will take the necessary statutory and administrative steps to implement the decision.

For those planning retirement, the important question is therefore not just whether the wage ceiling has increased. It is whether the revised rules will allow their own pensionable salary and service to be counted at a higher level. That will determine the actual impact on their monthly EPS pension.

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