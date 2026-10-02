As the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage has been hiked from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month for the purpose of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), members may have a big confusion: will the EDLI (Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance) cover also increase from Rs 7 lakh?

The impact of the hike in the wage ceiling, in simple terms, is that employees drawing wages up to Rs 25,000 monthly will now be mandatorily required to become members of EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund), EPS (Employees’ Pension Scheme) and EDLI.

Both the employer and the employee must make mandatory contributions to wages up to Rs 25,000 under the revised ceiling, up from the previous Rs 15,000 each month.

Because their deduction would rise from Rs. 1800 (12% of Rs. 15000) to Rs. 3000 (12%*25000), employees earning more than Rs. 25000 may notice a higher minimum deduction if they were contributing in accordance with the salary ceiling.

Therefore, the primary concern here is whether the maximum EDLI benefit will increase if the EPFO wage ceiling goes up from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

Here’s what members should know.

Why may the EDLI insurance benefit still not rise beyond Rs 7 lakh?

Increasing the EPF wage ceiling to Rs 25,000 is anticipated to dramatically raise the EDLI coverage amount. However, the policy separately stipulates a maximum assurance benefit of Rs 7 lakh; therefore, before any benefit above Rs 7 lakh is actually paid, that ceiling would need to be changed.

The revision of the EPFO wage ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month has implications for the calculation of benefits under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme. However, it does not automatically increase the maximum insurance payout.

Under the revised wage ceiling, the wage-linked component of the EDLI calculation can increase. For an employee with an average monthly wage of Rs 25,000, the calculation would be:

•⁠ ⁠35 times the average monthly wage: 35 × Rs 25,000 = Rs 8,75,000.

•⁠ ⁠50% of the average PF balance: up to Rs 1,75,000.

•⁠ ⁠Potential calculated benefit: Rs 10,50,000.

However, the maximum assurance benefit currently prescribed under the EDLI Scheme, 2026, remains Rs 7 lakh. Consequently, even though the revised formula can mathematically yield Rs 10.5 lakh, the payable benefit remains subject to the existing Rs 7 lakh ceiling.

Yes, there could be a divergence between the increase in the contribution base and the maximum insurance protection available.

The wage ceiling revision increases the wage base for EDLI contributions as well. For instance, the employer-funded EDLI contribution, at 0.5%, increases from Rs 75 per month on a wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 to Rs 125 per month on a wage ceiling of Rs 25,000.

“However, the maximum insurance payout remains capped at Rs 7 lakh under the existing scheme. Therefore, while the contribution increases proportionately with the revised wage ceiling, the maximum insurance benefit does not automatically increase in tandem,” said Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President, TeamLease Services.

EDLI is a separate statutory benefit under the EPFO framework, with its own prescribed maximum insurance benefit.

Consequently, increasing the statutory wage ceiling under EPFO does not, by itself, revise the maximum EDLI insurance payout. The government would need to separately amend or notify the relevant EDLI scheme provisions to increase the maximum insurance benefit.

Until such a separate notification is issued, the existing Rs 7 lakh ceiling continues to apply.

Earning above Rs 25,000? Is EDLI benefit enough?

EDLI provides a basic, employer-funded life insurance benefit to eligible EPF members, with a maximum assurance benefit of Rs 7 lakh under the existing provisions.

The employee does not bear the cost of this insurance, as the employer contributes 0.5% of the applicable wages towards EDLI.

“However, EDLI should be viewed as a component of an employee’s broader social-security framework rather than necessarily as a substitute for comprehensive life insurance. Employees should assess their family’s financial requirements, outstanding liabilities, dependants and existing insurance cover when determining whether additional life insurance is necessary,” stated Balasubramanian.

For employees with higher incomes and financial commitments, a separate term-life insurance policy can provide additional protection over and above the statutory EDLI benefit.

Key takeaway

The revised wage ceiling is effective from 17 September 2026. This increases the wage-linked component in the EDLI benefit calculation, and the revised formula can yield a calculated benefit of up to Rs 10.5 lakh.

However, the maximum payable assurance benefit continues to be Rs 7 lakh under the existing EDLI Scheme, 2026.

For the maximum cover to increase to Rs 10.5 lakh, a separate government notification revising the EDLI assurance benefit ceiling would be required.

As of now, there is no visibility of any such separate notification or its effective date. Therefore, it would be premature to consider that the maximum EDLI cover has already increased, or that it will automatically increase to Rs 10.5 lakh from 17 September 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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