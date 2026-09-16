The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an increase in the wage limit for mandatory coverage under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month. The change will bring more employees under the retirement savings and social security system.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision during a media briefing.

“Nearly 51 lakh employees will benefit from this. Government expenditure would be Rs 11,339 crore.”

The minister said the increase had been under discussion for a long time and would benefit both employees and employers.

“This was a demand for long and has now been approved by the PM. This wider security social net will help employees and employers both. Unskilled minimum wage has increased beyond Rs 15,000 in many states, so this 2014 cap had no basis. So after consultations we have decided to increase salary cap of Rs 25,000,” he added.

The revised wage ceiling will take effect from September 17, 2026.

What the EPFO ceiling hike means for employees

Under the existing rules, employees joining a job with a monthly salary above Rs 15,000 were not automatically required to be covered under EPFO. The revised limit will bring more employees earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 within mandatory coverage, subject to applicable rules.

These employees will get access to benefits linked to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI).

EPF helps employees build retirement savings through regular contributions. EPS provides pension benefits under its rules, while EDLI provides insurance protection to eligible members.

Vaishnaw said the move would also help new job seekers.

For new job seekers, “this will increase social security coverage and more employees will get other benefits”.

Why was the EPFO wage ceiling increased?

The wage limit was last raised to Rs 15,000 in September 2014. It had remained unchanged for the previous decade.

The government said the latest increase takes into account the rise in wages and incomes over the years. It also aims to bring more workers into the formal social security system.

The decision is expected to expand EPFO coverage and provide more employees with access to retirement savings, pension, and insurance benefits.

“At present, a fresh employee joining employment at a wage above Rs.15,000 per month is not automatically covered under the EPF framework and may remain outside mandatory provident fund, pension and associated insurance protection. Raising the ceiling to Rs.25,000 will bring a substantial segment of employees in the Rs.15,000– Rs.25,000 wage band within the statutory social security framework,” the government said in a statement.

The proposal underwent detailed inter-ministerial consultations and was recommended by the Expenditure Finance Committee in its meeting held on 16 June 2026, the government said.

“The annual Government outgo is estimated at about Rs.11,339 crore, against the existing annual budgetary support of about Rs.10,250 crore. The estimated expenditure over five years is approximately Rs.56,696 crore,” the statement said.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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