Members of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) can unlink any incorrect Member IDs (MIDs) that were linked to their Universal Account Numbers (UAN) without their consent.

When a member changes jobs, has multiple employments, or has incorrect employer records, an incorrect or duplicate Member ID is linked to his or her UAN. This can lead to issues with PF service history, interruptions in PF transfers or withdrawals, duplicate PF accounts, and more.

According to a circular dated April 13, EPFO permits members to de-link incorrect Member IDs from their UAN even if PF contributions are there. Previously, members could only unlink incorrect Member IDs from their UAN if there were no contributions in that Member ID.

Here’s how EPFO members may use the online way to unlink the wrong member ID from their Universal Account Number (UAN).

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Key prerequisites to keep handy before starting the member ID de-linking process

Absolutely, the procedure of de-linking an incorrect Member ID from your UAN is mainly online and OTP-based; nevertheless, having a few key documents and details on hand makes it easier to submit a successful application.

Active UAN and login credentials: UAN (Universal Account Number), EPFO login password and registered mobile number for Aadhaar-based OTP verification.

Details of the incorrect Member ID: Incorrect member ID, employer belongs to incorrect member ID and reason for de–linking. As per EPFO guidelines, Member IDs that have received contributions more than six times or whose claims have previously been processed, settled, or are pending will not be allowed to submit a de-linking request.

Aadhaar and PAN should be linked: Members should have their PAN and Aadhaar linked in order to facilitate a more seamless de-link procedure and ensure accurate identity verification by EPFO.

Ensure that no ECR filed against the Member ID: If an ECR (Electronic Challan-cum-Return) has been filed against the Member ID, you will get an error message when you try to delink, per EPFO regulations.

How to de-link the wrong Member ID from your UAN?

EPFO members can follow the step-by-step instructions mentioned below to unlink an incorrect member ID from UAN.

Visit the unified portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/) and log in to your EPF account using UAN, password and CAPTCHA.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number once you sign in; enter the OTP in the space provided and click the Submit button after verifying the captcha.

Now go to the ‘View’ tab and click on ‘Service History’.

You can access all of your service records on the Service History tab. Click the Delink button next to the relevant record to unlink previously linked member ID details.

Now accept the confirmation alert and click on ‘OK’ to proceed.

Now the employment status and consent page will appear, where you need to specify the reason for delinking and provide the required consents in the required fields.

Click on the ‘Get OTP’ button, and you will get an OTP on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

Upon successful verification of OTP, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

The Member ID will be disconnected after a successful verification.

The member ID will be de-linked once the responsible employer approves it, but only if contributions have been received no more than 2 times.

The delinked Member ID will no longer be visible in the service history page once a success message is displayed on the screen.

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When does EPFO send pending de-link cases to compliance for review?

According to EPFO guidelines, if the responsible employer rejects the de-link request, does not reply within two weeks, or if there are contributions more than twice but not up to six times, the matter is forwarded to the Regional Office. A compliance officer then hands it over, and a section supervisor reviews it. The Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (RPFC) then makes the ultimate judgment. The request is then either approved or denied by the RPFC, with appropriate justifications depending on the specifics of the case.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on EPFO guidelines and circulars available at the time of writing. The de-linking of an incorrect Member ID from UAN is subject to verification, employer approval, and EPFO rules. Users are advised to verify details on the official EPFO website or consult EPFO authorities for case-specific clarification.

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