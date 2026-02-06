If you are waiting for your provident fund (PF) money after changing or leaving a job, the good news is that claim settlement has become much faster. As per the government’s latest reply in Parliament, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is now settling online PF claims within an average of eight days in 2026.

The update came from the Ministry of Labour and Employment in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on January 29, 2026. The data shows that EPFO’s push towards digital services is not only increasing the number of claims filed online but also sharply reducing waiting time for members.

PF claim settlement time: What EPFO told Parliament

Replying to a question on online settlement of EPFO cases, the government said that online provident fund claims are being settled within eight days on average. This applies to claims filed digitally by members whose accounts are KYC-compliant.

For millions of salaried employees, this marks a major improvement compared to earlier years when PF withdrawals could take several weeks or even months due to paperwork and employer verification delays.

Online PF claims rising sharply every year

The Parliament reply also highlights how rapidly EPFO’s digital platform usage has grown in recent years.

In 2023-24, EPFO processed 5.98 crore PF claims online

In 2024-25, the number rose to 7.70 crore claims

In 2025-26 (till January 23, 2026), EPFO has already processed 8.53 crore claims

Along with claims, online service requests such as member profile corrections have also surged. These rose from just 66,656 requests in 2023-24 to over 27 lakh requests so far in 2025-26, showing growing reliance on self-service digital tools.

Why PF claims are getting settled faster

According to the government, EPFO now delivers most services through its upgraded digital ecosystem, commonly referred to as EPFO 2.0. This includes the Unified Portal and the Field Office Application, which together handle claims, KYC, pension payments and employer filings.

Over the last two years, several new digital modules have been added to reduce manual intervention and improve transparency.

Some key changes include:

Self-correction of member details through a simplified joint declaration process launched in January 2025

Online PF transfer without employer approval for members with fully compliant e-KYC accounts

Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS) allowing pension credit through any bank branch across India

Face authentication-based UAN generation, enabling employees to generate and activate UANs independently using Aadhaar

Passbook Lite, giving members quick access to recent PF transactions

Re-engineered returns and user management modules to reduce errors and delays

These system-driven checks have significantly cut down back-and-forth between EPFO offices, employers and employees.

How to withdraw PF online: Step-by-step

If your EPF account is Aadhaar-linked and KYC-verified, withdrawing PF online is now a simple process:

-Log in to the EPFO Unified Member Portal using your UAN and password

-Go to Online Services and select Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)

-Verify your bank account details linked with your UAN

-Choose the type of claim — full withdrawal, partial advance, or pension claim

-Enter required details and submit the claim online

-Authenticate using OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Once submitted, the claim is processed electronically, and the amount is usually credited to the bank account within about eight days, as per the government’s latest data.

ALSO READ Budget 2026 changes EPF tax rules—here’s why ITR timing now matters

What this means for EPFO members in 2026

For EPFO members, faster claim settlement means better liquidity during job changes, retirement, or emergencies. With most processes now online and employer approvals removed in many cases, delays caused by paperwork are steadily reducing.

The rising number of online claims and service requests suggests that EPFO’s digital push is finally translating into quicker outcomes on the ground — something salaried employees have long been demanding.