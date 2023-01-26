EPFO to launch district outreach programme

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation will launch a district outreach programme on January 27 as a means to create awareness and reach out to stakeholders.

Called Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, it will be a platform for grievance redressal as well as for information exchange between employers and employees and with district level authorities of various State and Central Government departments.

Also Read EPFO adds over 890K new members in November



“The Nidhi Aapke Nikat is a programme where EPFO stakeholders come to the EPFO field offices for grievance redressal, under the Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, EPFO will reach out to the stakeholders, thereby increasing accessibility and visibility of the organisation, in all the districts of the country,” said the labour ministry on Wednesday.

Also Read Provident Fund account final settlement after leaving a job in 2023: All details



The programme will be conducted on 27th of every month starting from January 2023, it further said, adding that if 27th of a month is a holiday, it will be conducted on the next working day.